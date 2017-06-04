Tech Journo — Scientists develop wearable system to help visually impaired users

Innovative wearables for regular consumers are flooding the market but one segment is entirely neglected — that of the visually impaired. So, news of a novel prototype for the visually impaired is more than just a little exciting.

The researchers from the MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory have come up with a wearable system that helps visually impaired persons to navigate their environment.

The system of the wearable consists of a 3D depth-sensing camera, electronically refreshable Braille pads and a belt that vibrates more as the wearable gets close to an obstacle. The device is something which doesn’t infringe on their other senses. The device uses the area near the abdomen for sensing the environment. It won’t be connected to something around the head or neck, as the vibration can harm the person using it. The device will not use any kind of audio, instead vibration will be the mode for sense.

And while this is still just a prototype that’s not available for commercial use, the team is working on an outdoor-friendly version of it. This version will use a stereo vision camera and a larger library of object recognition beyond just tables and chairs. This could soon make walking a busy city street a whole lot easier for the visually impaired.