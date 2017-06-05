Business Wrap — Cabinet’s decision on fund release for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana; RCom & Aircel merger to be called ‘Aircom’ and more

The Cabinet is likely to decide by the end of this month on whether to give another Rs 4,800 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana or not. The scheme aims to provide LPG connections to those not having one. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said he wants at least 280-300 million LPG consumers by 2019. There were 140 million LPG connections when Modi government took charge in 2014.

Civil Aviation minister Jayant Sinha has said that the future course of action for the loss-making airline Air India is being actively looked at by the government and a decision on the possible privatisation is likely in 3 months. The minister said that the objective is to transform the public sector carrier to a great global airline make it more competitive and profitable

The National Stock Exchange will launch its international exchange in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City on Monday. NSE IFSC Ltd, the global exchange promoted by National Stock Exchange, will remain operational for a longer period than NSE during a trading day. All the trades will be cleared and settled through NSE IFSC Clearing Corporations Ltd. Several products from the currency, commodity and equity segments are expected to get listed on the new exchange.

Anil Ambani owned Reliance Communications has finally revealed that the new RCom & Aircel merged entity will be called ‘Aircom’ after the completion of the proposed deal. Reliance Communications earlier reported a net loss of Rs. 1,285 crore for the current year, compared to a net profit of Rs. 660 crore in the previous year due to free offers, disruptive prices and hyper competition in the telecom industry.

Venture capital firm Inventus Capital has planned to separate its India and US units and raise an independent fund for investing in Indian start-ups. The firm plans to raise a $60-80 million fund to invest in start-ups in India. Founded in 2007, Inventus has invested in successful start-ups including bus ticketing platform RedBus and Insta Health. The investment firm has offices in Bengaluru and California.