Snap Sports: Novak Djokovic beats Albert Ramos-Vinolas in French Open, defending champion Garbine Muguruza exits from women’s singles and more

Defending champion Serbia’s Novak Djokovic beat 19th seeded Spaniad Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets 7-6, 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the quarter finals of the men’s singles at the French Open. Playing in Sunday’s final match on Court Philippe Chartier, the 2nd seeded Serb dropped his serve at the start of the match and won a tough first set lasting 75 minutes in a tie breaker. Next up for the 30-year-old is 6th seeded Austria’s Dominic Thiem whom he beat in the semi finals last year in straight sets.

4th seed and defending champion Garbine Muguruza exited from the women’s singles at the French Open with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 defeat by home favourite Kristina Mladenovic. The 23-year-old Venezuelan born Spaniard, who beat US great Serena William en route her maiden Grand Slam title last year, struggled in front of raucous crowd on a packed Suzanne Lenglen Court which gave its full backing to Mladenovic. After the match, she even broke into tears and hit out at the fans.

Jonathan Walters opened the scoring with a sublime finish from 20 yards out in the 27th minute as hosts the Republic of Ireland beat Uruguay 3-1 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Giminez equalized for Uruguay in the 38th minute. However, the 2nd half was all about manager Martin O’Neill’s men as full-back Cyrus Christie and midfielder James McClean scored in 51st and 77th minute respectively to take the hosts to an impressive win.

Brazil claimed a crucial victory in the ongoing FIVB Volleyball World League with a win against hosts Italy in the town of Pesaro. The men in yellow overcame their Italian hosts in 4 sets 25-15, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22 to take lead in Pool A1. Evandro Guerra and Ricardo Souza led Brazil’s attack, together scoring 34 points. Italy’s Luca Vettori managed 19 points which were not enough for his team. Poland will face Iran in the next match of the pool.

South Korea’s In-Kyung Kim shot a third round of 69 on Sunday to win the ShopRite LPGA Classic by 2 strokes over 2-time defending champion Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist at the Stockton Seaview Golf Club in New Jersey. The victory at the Shoprite LPGA Classic is the 5th on the LPGA Tour for Kim, who most recently won the 2016 Reignwood LPGA Classic in China. Kim finished at 11-under 202, 2 strokes ahead of Nordqvist.