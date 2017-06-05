In Your World: British police arrests dozens after London terror attack, US Defense Secretary James Mattis in Sydney to discuss security and foreign affairs and more

British police arrested a dozen people Sunday in a widening terrorism investigation after attackers using a van and large knives turned a regular evening of nightlife into a bloodbath and killed seven people in the heart of London. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility. The arrests in Barking, east London, followed a raid at a flat belonging to one of the three attackers. Of the 12 people who were arrested, seven were women. A 55-year-old man was later released without charge.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis arrived in Sydney late Sunday for talks with Australian officials on security and foreign affairs. Mattis has joined US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for the AusMin talks hosted by Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Defence Minister Marise Payne. Speaking at the start of the high-level talks with Australia’s foreign and defence ministers, Mattis said the US did not take its alliance with Australia for granted and wanted it to strengthen, particularly when it comes to taking on terrorists.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with his Saudi counterpart Adel Al-Jubeir in Cairo amid efforts to resolve differences on the Syrian and Yemeni conflicts. Shoukry and Al-Jubeir held a joint news conference after the meet and said they wanted to strengthen bilateral ties, expand their counter-extremism efforts under the auspices of a new Saudi anti-extremism centre. The two leaders also met during US President Donald Trump’s visit to the region last month to mark the opening of a counter-terrorism center in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Hundreds of civilians remain trapped in the besieged Philippine city of Marawi after gunfire disrupted a four-hour truce to evacuate them. Reports claim that Officials had hoped that around 1,000 residents would leave the city but only some 130 were freed. The ceasefire between the army and militants allied to THE Islamic State WAS reached through intermediaries. The ceasefire was expected to last for 4 hours. But one hour into it, gunfire broke out, preventing residents from leaving.

About 1,500 people were injured in the Italian city of Turin after a firecracker provoked a stampede when thousands of football fans were watching a live relay of Juventus’ Champions League final against Real Madrid in Cardiff. A bang was heard and rumours of an explosion spread. At least seven people, including a seven-year-old child, were seriously hurt. The incident brought back traumatic memories of the 1985 Heysel stadium disaster, where MANY died after being crushed against a wall that collapsed before the European Cup final.