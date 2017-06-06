Snap Sports — Kei Nishikori beats Fernando Verdasco in French Open, Eng advances to FIFA U-20 World Cup semis & more

Eighth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan beat unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in the men’s singles at the French Open. Having lost the first set without winning a game, Nishikori came back strongly to win the next 3 sets and qualify for the quarter-finals. Seventh seed Marin Cilic of Croatia, who beat Nishikori to win his only Grand Slam singles title at the US Open 2014, too advanced to the quarterfinals when his South African opponent Kevin Anderson retired due to injury with Cilic leading 6-3, 3-0.

Third seed Simona Halep of Romania needed just 71 minutes to book her place in the quarter finals of the women’s singles at the French Open with a straight set 6-1, 6-1 rout of Spanish 21st seed Carla Suarez Navarro. The French Open 2014 runner-up raced into a 5-0 lead with two breaks of serve before closing out the first set 6-1. Then, after having her serve broken in the 2nd game of the 2nd set, she won the next 5 games to set up a meeting with Ukrainian 5th seed Elina Svitolina.

New Liverpool signing Dominic Solanke scored the only goal of the match as England beat Mexico 1-0 to advance to the semi finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea. New Liverpool signing Solanke was the star for the Junior 3 Lions as he calmly slotted the ball into the Mexican net at the full hour mark. England then had Josh Onomah sent off for stamping but held on to their lead to set up a meeting with Italy.

Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers 132-113 to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a win at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry starred for the Warriors on the night as the duo scored 33 and 32 points respectively. Klay Thompson was also impressive for Golden State on the night as he contributed 22 points. Game 3 of the series will be played on Wednesday at Cleveland in Ohio.

America’s Jason Dufner won his 5th PGA Tour title by claiming victory in the Memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio. The 40-year-old bounced back from a 3rd round 77 to card a 68 on the final day, during which there was a rain delay, as he finished on 13 under. Compatriot Rickie Fowler shot 70 and was tied in 2nd on 10 under with India’s Anirban Lahiri, who posted 65. Other Americans Matt Kuchar and Justin Thomas were joint 3rd.