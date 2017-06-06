LIVE TV
  3. Business — Low GST rates lift stock price of gold, Coca Cola set to invest in Indian agriculture chain and more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 6 June 2017 9:56 AM

Lower than expected GST rates lifted the stock prices of most gold and jewellery stocks on Monday. Stock prices of Titan, one of the leading entities in this industry segment, closed nearly 17% higher on Monday. Other gainers were PC jewelers and Gitanjali Gems. The final rate on gold that traders must pay has been fixed at 3%, which although higher than the earlier 2%, has been largely welcomed by the industry.

The country’s largest lender SBI may take a hit of Rs 900 crore on account of Kingfisher airlines. SBI only expects to recover an insignificant part of Kingfisher’s dues, which amounts to a total of Rs 5000 crore. SBI’s fund-based exposure stands at over Rs 1,200 crore, the bulk of which is considered unrecoverable. Meanwhile, the government is trying to extradite Vijay Mallya from the UK to India where he faces cases from a group of banks for defaulting on loans.

The 16th Global Retail Development Index by management consulting firm A.T. Kearney shows that India has beaten China to emerge on top of the retail index worldwide. Sales in 2017 have exceeded the 1 trillion dollar mark achieved last year. The retail sector in the country is expected to double by 2030, with an annual growth projected at 30%. The growth is supported by relaxations in FDI rules and new regulations that are being developed to attract investment.

US beverage giant Coca Cola is set to invest 1.7 billion dollars in the Indian agricultural chain in the next 5 years. Intensifying its focus on becoming a total beverage company, Coca Cola will implement a concept called the Fruit Circular Economy. It will invest 800 million dollars in procurement of processed fruit pulp and fruit concentrates, while the rest of the investment will be targeted at creating the required infrastructure.

Canadian energy company Fortis incorporated could beat its 5% annual growth target this year. The company has plans to compete for projects included in US president Donald trump’s 1 trillion dollar infrastructure plans. Other than that, the company is expected to make investment decisions on projects this year, which could boost its growth beyond of the projected 5%. The company’s stocks hit an all-time high of 45.52 Canadian dollars on Monday.

First Published | 6 June 2017 9:52 AM
