NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 6 metros

Delhi: In order to make commuting in the Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation buses easier, the Delhi government will soon launch a Common Mobility Card.

Mumbai: Mumbaikars are likely to get a chance to travel on air-conditioned local trains as the Western Railways is likely to operate these trains starting September 2017.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has informed the Karnataka High Court that has ordered 60 industries to shift from the Bellandur lake catchment area. A total of 74 industries are located there.

Chennai: The Railways board has approached the Indian Green Building Council, one of the 2 main green rating agencies in India, to assign green ratings to five stations, including the Chennai Central.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra shut down called by farmers failed in urban areas of the state including Mumbai as vegetables were available in abundance and milk supply was not affected as well.

Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard rescued 6 fishermen from the Bay of Bengal in rough seas on Monday afternoon. The fishermen’s boat had partially capsized.

Delhi: Massive overcrowding due to peak summer travel season is causing inconvenience to passengers at IGI Airport’s terminal 1. All top domestic airlines operate from terminal 1.

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad railway station will be installed with 130 CCTV cameras as a part of the Telangana government’s initiative to enhance security at major railway stations in Hyderabad.

Bengaluru: The BWSSB will, in 2 days, install sewage lines in 3 public toilets in Lalbagh and two in Cubbon Park that were facing closure due to the absence of the same.

Delhi: The Met office has said that a western disturbance that hit western Himalayas on June 5 evening may cause rains later tonight thus bring massive relief to the residents of Delhi.