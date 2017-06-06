LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 6 metros

NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 6 metros

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 6 June 2017 11:28 AM

Delhi: In order to make commuting in the Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation buses easier, the Delhi government will soon launch a Common Mobility Card.

Mumbai: Mumbaikars are likely to get a chance to travel on air-conditioned local trains as the Western Railways is likely to operate these trains starting September 2017.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has informed the Karnataka High Court that has ordered 60 industries to shift from the Bellandur lake catchment area. A total of 74 industries are located there.

Chennai: The Railways board has approached the Indian Green Building Council, one of the 2 main green rating agencies in India, to assign green ratings to five stations, including the Chennai Central.

 Mumbai: The Maharashtra shut down called by farmers failed in urban areas of the state including Mumbai as vegetables were available in abundance and milk supply was not affected as well.

Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard rescued 6 fishermen from the Bay of Bengal in rough seas on Monday afternoon.  The fishermen’s boat had partially capsized.

Delhi: Massive overcrowding due to peak summer travel season is causing inconvenience to passengers at IGI Airport’s terminal 1. All top domestic airlines operate from terminal 1.

HyderabadThe Secunderabad railway station will be installed with 130 CCTV cameras as a part of the Telangana government’s initiative to enhance security at major railway stations in Hyderabad.

Bengaluru: The BWSSB will, in 2 days, install sewage lines in 3 public toilets in Lalbagh and two in Cubbon Park that were facing closure due to the absence of the same.

Delhi: The Met office has said that a western disturbance that hit western Himalayas on June 5 evening may cause rains later tonight thus bring massive relief to the residents of Delhi.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published | 6 June 2017 11:28 AM
Read News On:

130 CCTV cameras

BWSSB

Indian Green Building

Secunderabad railway station

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 6 metros

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Oil prices drop amid geopolitical tensions

Entertainment

‘77 Sunset Strip’ actor Roger Smith passes away at 84

National

Fodder scam case: RJD chief Lalu Prasad appears in CBI court

Sports

Champions Trophy 2017: Skipper Virat Kohli calls for improvement in fielding

More Videos

Snap Sports — Kei Nishikori beats Fernando Verdasco in French Open, Eng advances to FIFA U-20 World Cup semis & more

Business — Low GST rates lift stock price of gold, Coca Cola set to invest in Indian agriculture chain and more

In Your World: British police arrests dozens after London terror attack, US Defense Secretary James Mattis in Sydney to discuss security and foreign affairs and more

Snap Sports: Novak Djokovic beats Albert Ramos-Vinolas in French Open, defending champion Garbine Muguruza exits from women’s singles and more

Business Wrap — Cabinet’s decision on fund release for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana; RCom & Aircel merger to be called ‘Aircom’ and more

Metro Top: ‘Signature Bridge’ may not be ready this year; Maharashtra farmers divided on state-wide strike & more

Tech Journo — Scientists develop wearable system to help visually impaired users

Snap Sports: Ronaldo helps Real Madrid retain No.1 position; Andy Murray through to 4th round of French Open & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.