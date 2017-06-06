LIVE TV
  Cricket Wrap: Rain plays spoilsport in AusVsBan game, Imran Khan and Wasim Akram lambast Pak team & more

Cricket Wrap: Rain plays spoilsport in AusVsBan game, Imran Khan and Wasim Akram lambast Pak team & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 6 June 2017 12:59 PM

With rain interrupting and having a significant bearing on every other game in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, Australia have not been able to eke out a single win of the two matches they have played so far. Heavy showers again played a spoil sport at the Oval on Monday, when the Aussies had an easy win in sight. Winning the toss and batting first, Bangladesh were bowled out for 182 in 44.2 overs despite Tamim Iqbal’s fighting 95 from 115 balls. Chasing a moderate target of 183 to win, Australia raced to 83 for the loss of one wicket when the rains came down heavy at the Oval denying the Aussies a crucial win.

Pakistan greats like Imran Khan and Wasim Akram lambasted the Pak team on Monday for surrendering to India at Edgbaston losing by 124 runs. Pakistan’s only World Cup winning captain Imran Khan said in a statement “Win and defeat are part of any game but the manner in which we lost to India on Sunday without a fight was very painful.” Fast bowling great Wasim Akram agreed with his former captain saying “Before every Pak-India match there is a 50-50 chance for either side to win but on Sunday we just gave it away. It was a bad defeat.”

West Indies registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the third T20 match at Basseterre in St Kitts on Monday. Down 0-2 in the 3-match series already, Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Noor Ali Zadran hit 35, while Mohammad Nabi top scored with 38 runs and wicket-keeper Shafiqullah added another 25 to post 146 runs for 6 in 20 overs. The hosts didn’t start off well with both their openers Chadwick Walton and Evin Lewis falling cheaply. However, veteran all-rounder Marlon Samuels anchored the innings hitting an unbeaten 89 to see his team through with four balls to spare.

