  3. Hollywood Wrap — ‘Spider-man’ pays visit to kids at a hospital in Los Angeles; major praise for ‘Wonder Woman’ & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 6 June 2017 7:28 PM
  • English actor Tom Holland recently visited and delighted children at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles when he surprised them while dressed as the Marvel Comics superhero. The 21-year-old actor, who stars as your friendly neighbourhood superhero in Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man reboot, titled Spider-Man: Homecoming showed off his costume and even did a flip in the hallway much to the delight of the children. Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theatres in the United States this summer season on July 7.

  • The trailer of Tom Cruise’s next film American Made is out. The film reunites Cruise with his Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman and sees him play real-life drug smuggler Barry Seal. Seal was a pilot cum drug runner recruited by the CIA to try and capture the late Mexican cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar. Seal was shot and killed in 1986 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, allegedly by assassins sent by Escobar’s Medellin cartel. The film will be released in the UK on August 25 and US on September 22, 2017.

  • Actress Angela Bassett has launched a campaign to raise awareness about type 2 diabetes and heart disease. The 58-year-old actress, who lost her mother to the disease 3 years ago, has named the drive ‘For Your Sweetheart’ campaign. She even appeared in a promotional video with her uncle Ralph, who also suffers from the same disease. Bassett, who was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for the film What’s Love Got To Do With it in 1993, warned that if Type 2 diabetes is not properly managed, the consequences can be dire.

  • Looks like actress Gal Gadot is having the best time of her life. The 32-year-old Israeli actress, whose latest film Wonder Woman has not just received critical acclaim, but also major box office success, has been praised by her Fast and Furious franchise co-stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson and Luke Evans who posted social media messages praising the actress. Diesel posted a picture of himself with Gal and wrote that no words could convey how proud he is of her. He also congratulated her for her record breaking success.

  • Comedian Jerry Lewis, who was hospitalized for a urinary tract infection at a Las Vegas hospital on Friday is doing fine, his publicist has confirmed. The 91-year-old comedian-actor was taken to the hospital so that he could get antibiotics immediately to treat the condition. The publicist also said that the actor would be discharged very shortly. Lewis, who has had a history of health issues in the past, is scheduled to go to Toronto next week to shoot for a movie.

First Published | 6 June 2017 7:28 PM
