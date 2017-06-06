LIVE TV
  Bollywood Wrap — Salman Khan plans 'Being Human' phone; 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' gets a release date & more

Bollywood Wrap — Salman Khan plans ‘Being Human’ phone; ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ gets a release date & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 6 June 2017 9:07 PM
  • Salman Khan at an event launched e-cycles under his famous brand name ‘Being Human’. He announced that he is targeting the entry- to middle-level smart phone segment which is anywhere between Rs 8,000-Rs 20,000. The superstar said “we have just started our entry into the category, we need to be careful. If people buy our products and like it, we will see. We are starting the smartphones in small numbers and we hope to have minimum losses and maximum gain.” Analysts have said that Khan commands a huge fan base in India that can be leveraged.

  • The makers of the movie ‘A Gentleman’ have finally unveiled the looks to the lead actors in the movie. Siddharth Malhotra and leading lady Jacqueline Fernandez are seen on the second poster of the film. On Monday, when the first look of A Gentleman starring Sidharth and Jacqueline was unveiled, the makers of the film decided to hide the faces of its lead actors behind the logo of the movie poster. While everyone was trying to figure out the reason behind it, Sidharth released the first poster of the film where he looked a thorough ‘Gentleman’. The second poster shows us his partner Jacqueline as he writes, “Watch out for Jackie taking on the bad guys!”

  • Director Priyadarshan is all set to remake the national Award-winning film Maheshinte Prathikaaram in Tamil. However, Priyadarshan has said that he wouldn’t call the movie a remake due to the changes in the screenplay. Filmmaker Priyadarshan has always been the first choice to direct remakes of Malayalam movies. His credits include Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Billu, Garam Masala and Hulchul in Bollywood. Udayanidhi Stalin would be playing the role Fahadh Faasil had essayed in the Malayalam film, directed by Dileesh Pothen. The director also has plans to do a film each with Mammootty and Mohanlal soon.

  • ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ was in the news ever since CBFC denied certification to the film for being “too lady-oriented.” However, after a long fight with the Censor Board, the film will now release on July 28. Ekta Kapoor is now on board as a presenter and pan-India distributor of the film. Ekta, who had been hearing about the project since it hit headlines after being denied certification by the CBFC owing to its “lady-oriented, female fantasies, sexual scenes, abusive words and audio porn” immediately, knew it deserved to reach a wider audience. Featuring Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur, the film is about four small-town Indian women between the ages of 18 to 55.

  • Hrithik Roshan will now be seen as the Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar in Vikas Bahl’s next directorial. Tentatively titled Super 30, the film traces Anand’s rise to fame as the founder of the ‘Super 30’ program that grooms IIT aspirants. Anand Kumar, 44, an Indian mathematician from Bihar, started the ‘Super 30’ program in Patna in 2002 to coach economically backwards students for IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for the Indian Institutes of Technology. Kumar studied in a Hindi medium government school where he excelled in mathematics. Kumar had so far been reluctant about having a film made on his life.

First Published | 6 June 2017 9:07 PM
