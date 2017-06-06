LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. What’s Trending — Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski beat Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig; CR7 shares CL2017 trophy image & more

What’s Trending — Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski beat Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig; CR7 shares CL2017 trophy image & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 6 June 2017 9:14 PM
  • FACEBOOK: Rohan Bopanna partnered with Gabriela Dabrowski as the Indo-Canadian duo got better of Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig in the mixed doubles encounter to enter semi-finals at the French Open 2017. This story is trending on Facebook.
  • TWITTER: The first poster of Siddharth Malhotra’s upcoming move ‘A Gentleman’ has been unveiled. The actor balances a gun and pressure cooker lid in the poster. This story is trending on Twitter.
  • INSTAGRAM: Cristiano Ronaldo shared an image with the Champions League trophy and teammate Pepito after beating Juventus in the finals.

Actress Priyanka Chopra uploaded a picture on Instagram all dressed in black for an award function.

American Rapper Pitbull uploaded a click from a live concert and captioned it ‘don’t stop the party’.

All these trended on Instagram.

  • YOUTUBE: The official trailer of Tom Cruise starrer ‘American Made’ is going Viral on YouTube. The film is based on the life of Barry Seal, an actual pilot who worked as a drug runner.

First Published | 6 June 2017 9:07 PM
Read News On:

A Gentleman

American Made

Barry Seal

Champions League trophy

Pepito

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: What’s Trending — Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski beat Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig; CR7 shares CL2017 trophy image & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Snap Inc acquires location analytics startup for $200 million

Entertainment

Actor Barun Sobti gives tips to his leading lady Shivani Tomar

National

Comparing Army Chief to General Dyer is ‘height of perversion’: Venkaiah Naidu slams Partha Chatterjee

Sports

Champions Trophy 2017 — Root, Hales, Buttler guide England to healthy total

More Videos

Bollywood Wrap — Salman Khan plans ‘Being Human’ phone; ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ gets a release date & more

Hollywood Wrap — ‘Spider-man’ pays visit to kids at a hospital in Los Angeles; major praise for ‘Wonder Woman’ & more

Cricket Wrap: Rain plays spoilsport in AusVsBan game, Imran Khan and Wasim Akram lambast Pak team & more

NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 6 metros

Snap Sports — Kei Nishikori beats Fernando Verdasco in French Open, Eng advances to FIFA U-20 World Cup semis & more

Business — Low GST rates lift stock price of gold, Coca Cola set to invest in Indian agriculture chain and more

In Your World: British police arrests dozens after London terror attack, US Defense Secretary James Mattis in Sydney to discuss security and foreign affairs and more

Snap Sports: Novak Djokovic beats Albert Ramos-Vinolas in French Open, defending champion Garbine Muguruza exits from women’s singles and more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.