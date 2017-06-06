By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
6 June 2017
9:14 PM
- FACEBOOK: Rohan Bopanna partnered with Gabriela Dabrowski as the Indo-Canadian duo got better of Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig in the mixed doubles encounter to enter semi-finals at the French Open 2017. This story is trending on Facebook.
- TWITTER: The first poster of Siddharth Malhotra’s upcoming move ‘A Gentleman’ has been unveiled. The actor balances a gun and pressure cooker lid in the poster. This story is trending on Twitter.
- INSTAGRAM: Cristiano Ronaldo shared an image with the Champions League trophy and teammate Pepito after beating Juventus in the finals.
Actress Priyanka Chopra uploaded a picture on Instagram all dressed in black for an award function.
American Rapper Pitbull uploaded a click from a live concert and captioned it ‘don’t stop the party’.
All these trended on Instagram.
- YOUTUBE: The official trailer of Tom Cruise starrer ‘American Made’ is going Viral on YouTube. The film is based on the life of Barry Seal, an actual pilot who worked as a drug runner.
First Published
|
6 June 2017
9:07 PM
Web Title:
What’s Trending — Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski beat Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig; CR7 shares CL2017 trophy image & more
(Latest News in English from Newsx)