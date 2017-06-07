In your World — Donald Trump claims credit for Qatar isolation; France under state of emergency and more

US President Donald Trump has claimed credit for the pressure being placed on Qatar by Gulf neighbours, who accuse it of supporting terrorism in the region. Trump, whose May visit to Saudi Arabia was his first as the President, said that his visit was already paying off and the development might mark the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Yemen, Libya’s eastern-based government and the Maldives have all cut diplomatic and other ties with Qatar which has strongly denied the allegations.

A man armed with a hammer tried to bludgeon a policeman outside the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris and allegedly shouted, “This is for Syria”. The officer suffered minor injuries while the suspect was wounded in the chest when another policeman opened fire. The Paris prosecutor’s office swiftly launched a counter-terrorism investigation into the attack, the first since President Emmanuel Macron won power last month. France has been under a state of emergency since attacks by jihadists in Paris killed 130 people in November, 2015.

Australia has confirmed that 2 of its citizens were among the victims of the London Bridge terror attack on June 3. While one of the victims was named as 28-year-old South Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, the other victim has not been named. Jay Weatherill, the premier of South Australia State, told reporters in Adelaide that Boden had been trying to help others when she died. In a separate statement, her family said that she loved to help people and they were proud of her brave actions.

In what may spell major trouble for embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer, the country’s Superior Electoral Court on Tuesday began the judgment phase of a trial involving allegations that he received illegal financing for campaigning to win the vice-presidency in the 2014 national elections. The President, whose popularity hovers around the 8% mark, will have to step down from office if found guilty by the court that is expected to meet for three days and could make a ruling this week.

Student protesters from the Metropolitan University in Venezuelan capital Caracas clashed with Bolivarian National guards when the former attempted to shutdown adjacent roads near the school. After being hit with tear gas and rubber pellets, the protesters said that the guards’ tactic was not to repress but attack, adding that they had to barricade themselves inside the campus. The students are protesting embattled President Nicolas Maduro’s call for a Constituent Assembly that, once gathered, would be tasked with rewriting the country’s constitution.