Business — Japan’s NEC to invest $10 mn within 3 years; Freshdesk rebranding as Freshworks and more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 7 June 2017 10:32 AM
Japanese technology giant NEC has announced that it will invest $10 million over the next three years in India, while targeting revenues of $100 million during the same period. Earlier, the company had announced a new Centre of Excellence in India. The Centre of Excellence in Noida will work on building Big Data and analytics solutions for clients across sectors such as banking and financial services, telecom, retail and the Government.

Nearly two years after the operationalisation of the Unified Payment Interface, banks have started moving to charge for peer-to-peer payments on the new platform. The State Bank of India has come out with charges with effect from June 1, while HDFC Bank has also gone public with its rate structure, which will be effective from July 10.  The UPI platform is averaging around 1 crore transactions with a value of Rs 2,900 crore per month.

The board of directors of Adani Power has approved the transfer of its Mundra power plant, generating 4,620 Mw of power, to its subsidiary company, Adani Power Ltd, through a slump sale. The Mundra plant has been a drag on Adani Power’s performance for the past few years due to higher input costs. The unit was dealt a blow when the Supreme Court disallowed compensatory tariffs for changes in international laws.

Freshdesk has rebranded the entity under the name Freshworks, in order to convey its multi-product strategy to the market and the customers. The company has four products under its portfolio – the multichannel customer support helpdesk Freshdesk, a cloud-based service desk and IT Service Management solution Freshservice, a full-featured CRM solution Freshsales and, a fully functional call centre on the cloud Freshcaller.

Anthem, one of United Sates top insurers, pulled out of Ohio’s individual insurance exchange, citing low enrollment along with ongoing threats from the White House and Congress to cut off payments for low-cost plans. The decision threatens to leave 20 counties with no insurers on Obamacare’s exchange, which covers people who don’t get plans through their employer or federal programs.

First Published | 7 June 2017 10:32 AM
Web Title: Business — Japan’s NEC to invest $10 mn within 3 years; Freshdesk rebranding as Freshworks and more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

