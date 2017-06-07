Sports Wrap: Bacsinszky beats Mladenovic to enter French Open semis; Indian football team rout Nepal 2-0; & more

Swiss Timea Bacsinszky beats Kristina Mladenovic of France in straight sets,6-4, 6-4, to reach the semi-finals at the French Open on Tuesday whilst Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko came from a set down to beat Caroline Wozniacki 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, and reach her first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open. Two years ago, Bacsinszky lost to Serena Williams in the French semi-final. Jelena Ostapenko will be Bacsinszky’s opponent in the last-four.

Both Bacsinszky and Ostapenko celebrate their birthdays on semi-final day.

Torrential rain forced Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s last eight matches at the French Open to be delayed until Wednesday. Play was held up for over three hours on Tuesday before finally resuming at 1845 local time with the

first two women’s quarter-finals at Roland Garros. Earlier, Play in the opening women’s singles quarter-finals was suspended. The conditions disrupted the beginning of quarter-finals matches. When play was suspended

Kristina Mladenovic of France was a set down. Caroline Wozniacki’s match with Jelena Ostapenko was also halted.

A press conference on security measures surrounding FIFA’s 2017 Confederation and 2018 World Cup tournaments took place in Moscow on Tuesday. Deputy Russian Federal Security Service head Alexei Lavrischev said that there are no specific dangers current for participants or fans, but added that the security services are preparing for any potential threat. Lavrischev also addressed how the Russian authorities are planning to manage

visiting fans.

Taking the field without their talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri, the Indian football team routed Nepal 2-0 in an international friendly match in Mumbai on Tuesday. “I have to protect him,” reiterated national men’s coach Stephen

Constantine on Sunil Chhetri’s absence after India’s win. But Constantine had enough firepower in the squad to eke out a win as striker Jeje Lalpekhlua played a part in both the strikes as he made an assist in the

first and netted the second. Jhingan was the other scorer.

2006 World Cup winners Germany overwhelmed the Indian Men’s Hockey Team to win 2-0 in an action-packed encounter to end their campaign at the 3 Nations Invitational Tournament as winners on Tuesday. Germany registered a 2-1 win

against Belgium, drew 2-2 with India and lost 2-5 to Belgium in their opening match to finish with seven points while India earned four points from their outing. Thies Ole Prinz deflected into the post in 7th minute,

while Timm Herzbruch netted in the 60th minute for the hosts.