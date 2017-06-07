Cricket Wrap – England 1st team to qualify for semis in CT 2017; Anil Kumble in the running once again; & more

Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-finals with a comfortable 87-run win against New Zealand at the Sophia Gradens in Cardiff. Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 61 off just 48

balls, while Alex Hales and Joe Root also scored rapid fifties as the hosts were bowled out for 310 in 49.3 overs. In reply, skipper Kane Williamson’s sublime 87 off 98 balls went in vain as New Zealand collapsed from 158/2 in

30 overs to 223 all out in 44.3 overs to hand the hosts their 2nd successive win in Group-A. With England already through to the semi-finals, the other 3 teams are all in with a chance to advance as well.

Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews has confirmed that he has recovered sufficiently from his calf injury and will hence play in his side’s Group-B clash with neighbours India at The Oval on Thursday. However, he is likely

to play only as a batsman; even if he were to bowl, it is highly unlikely that he will deliver his full complement of overs. His return will be a substantial boost to Sri Lanka, who have had to play ODIs without him since

last August, due to a string of leg injuries. It will also help ease the loss of opener and vice-captain Upul Tharanga, who will now miss the remainder of the group stages due to an over-rates suspension.

Anil Kumble will be in the running once again to be the head coach of Team India after he officially re-applied for the post. This development comes despite the BCCI having said that Kumble need not re-apply since he would be

an automatic entry by virtue of being the incumbent. Other applicants include ex-India players Virender Sehwag, Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh; ex-coaches Tom Moody and Richard Pybus. The next coach will be decided by

the 3-member cricket advisory committee consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.