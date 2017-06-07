LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Top 10 stories making news in Indian metros

Top 10 stories making news in Indian metros

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 7 June 2017 2:53 PM

Kolkata: An escalator at Kavi Subhash Metro station suddenly started moving in the reverse direction injuring several commuters. Metro Railway has sought a detailed report the company that manufactured and supplied the
escalator.

Bengaluru: The Lincoln Laboratory of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has decided to name a minor planet on the name of a Bengaluru girl after she excelled in the International Science and Engineering Fair.

Chennai: The Area Cyclone Warning Centre has said that Chennai would get thunderstorms due to convective activity as the monsoon has covered the delta districts and is expected to move further in a few days.

Mumbai: Maharahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that he will hold discussions with any ‘genuine’ farmer leader to find a solution to the ongoing strike. He also said that there are leaders who are shooting from
farmers’ shoulders.

Delhi: Several localities in the Capital have been reeling under heat due to power cuts as peak-power demand in Delhi was recorded at 6,526 MW the highest in any city in the country.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru traffic police has registered 2,231 cases against cab drivers for not wearing the prescribed uniform in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1989.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has sent samples to the Central Food Laboratory in Pune for a detailed analysis following state minister KT Rajenthra Balaji’s charge that private firms in the state were adulterating milk with toxic chemicals.

Kolkata: The state government is set to issue an order making students’ unions apolitical and empowering a teacher in every institution to handle funds allotted to the union.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport is set to redesign its five bus terminals in the city to segregate passenger and bus movement. The planning and redesigning of these terminals has been undertaken by WRI
India.

Delhi: The NGT took a strong exception to the non-issuance of a circular by DGCA to airlines and ground-handling companies to stop release of human waste from aircraft tanks mid-air or while landing near IGI airport.

First Published | 7 June 2017 2:53 PM
Read News On:

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply

human waste

Maharahtra

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Top 10 stories making news in Indian metros

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Reserve Bank of India keeps Repo Rate unchanged at 6.25%

Entertainment

Anupam Kher reveals first look of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’; will play Manmohan Singh

National

Reserve Bank of India keeps Repo Rate unchanged at 6.25%

Sports

French Open 2017: Timea Bacsinszky, Jelena Ostapenko advance to semis

More Videos

Cricket Wrap – England 1st team to qualify for semis in CT 2017; Anil Kumble in the running once again; & more

Sports Wrap: Bacsinszky beats Mladenovic to enter French Open semis; Indian football team rout Nepal 2-0; & more

In your World — Donald Trump claims credit for Qatar isolation; France under state of emergency and more

Business — Japan’s NEC to invest $10 mn within 3 years; Freshdesk rebranding as Freshworks and more

What’s Trending — Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski beat Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig; CR7 shares CL2017 trophy image & more

Bollywood Wrap — Salman Khan plans ‘Being Human’ phone; ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ gets a release date & more

Hollywood Wrap — ‘Spider-man’ pays visit to kids at a hospital in Los Angeles; major praise for ‘Wonder Woman’ & more

Cricket Wrap: Rain plays spoilsport in AusVsBan game, Imran Khan and Wasim Akram lambast Pak team & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.