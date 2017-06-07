Top 10 stories making news in Indian metros

Kolkata: An escalator at Kavi Subhash Metro station suddenly started moving in the reverse direction injuring several commuters. Metro Railway has sought a detailed report the company that manufactured and supplied the

escalator.

Bengaluru: The Lincoln Laboratory of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has decided to name a minor planet on the name of a Bengaluru girl after she excelled in the International Science and Engineering Fair.

Chennai: The Area Cyclone Warning Centre has said that Chennai would get thunderstorms due to convective activity as the monsoon has covered the delta districts and is expected to move further in a few days.

Mumbai: Maharahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that he will hold discussions with any ‘genuine’ farmer leader to find a solution to the ongoing strike. He also said that there are leaders who are shooting from

farmers’ shoulders.

Delhi: Several localities in the Capital have been reeling under heat due to power cuts as peak-power demand in Delhi was recorded at 6,526 MW the highest in any city in the country.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru traffic police has registered 2,231 cases against cab drivers for not wearing the prescribed uniform in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1989.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has sent samples to the Central Food Laboratory in Pune for a detailed analysis following state minister KT Rajenthra Balaji’s charge that private firms in the state were adulterating milk with toxic chemicals.

Kolkata: The state government is set to issue an order making students’ unions apolitical and empowering a teacher in every institution to handle funds allotted to the union.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport is set to redesign its five bus terminals in the city to segregate passenger and bus movement. The planning and redesigning of these terminals has been undertaken by WRI

India.

Delhi: The NGT took a strong exception to the non-issuance of a circular by DGCA to airlines and ground-handling companies to stop release of human waste from aircraft tanks mid-air or while landing near IGI airport.