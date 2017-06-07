Socially Online — Snapchat comes up with new chatting style; Google to prepare kids for internet & more

By NewsX Bureau
- Snapchat has made chatting with friends even more fun by introducing a new “friend filter” that creates personalized filters when you reply to Snaps from friends. The new frames appear when you “double tap to reply” to a Snap .The filters themselves change throughout the day based on factors like when you became friends or the time of day.
- Google has come up with a new program ‘Be internet awesome’ that will help children start learning about the dangers of phishing, internet harassment, and other online safety and privacy issues. The program includes an educational classroom curriculum and a fun, informative video game called Interland.
- WhatsApp has updated its iphone app with the new version v2.17.30b that will help you customize your images, organise photos you send and receive, and improve messaging. The new app introduces photo filters, automatic albums, and also a new reply shortcut. WhatsApp has even given the facility to add color filters to the media that you send in chats.
- Facebook Live has introduced a closed captioning option during its live videos to help people with hearing impairment. The publishers can create and stream closed captions for their live videos on either their own or with the help of a technology vendor like Ai-Media or Telestream. Facebook isn’t offering automatic close captioning the way it does for free for recorded and uploaded Page videos.
- Bad news for anyone who enjoys saving other people’s posts on Instragram. Instagram’s latest update enables you to send and receive time-stamped photos and videos via direct messeges, and the messages will disappear after a few seconds. One will receive a notification if a screenshot has been taken of their photo or video.
