Tech and You — China debuts new driverless trains; Toyota’s grand plans for Tokyo Olympics & more

NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
7 June 2017
6:57 PM
- Chinese rail transit firm CRRC has unveiled a 30-meter long smart bus or rather a combination of bus, tram and train rolled into one. Called the Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit, it follows a preset path but does not need a driver or even a track; it is equipped with sensors that will allow it to follow white-dotted lines on the road. It runs on rubber tyres and can fit 300 passengers across 3 carriages and is also expected to speed up public transportation in the country.
- Japanese automaker Toyota has joined hands with a start-up to develop a flying car with the aim of lighting the Olympic torch at the 2020 Olympics that will be held in Tokyo. The flying car will be called Sky Drive and is reportedly based on the time machine used in the 1985 film Back To The Future. It will be able to fly at a height of 33 feet above the ground at a speed of 100 kilometer per hour. The company also hopes to perform a manned flight by 2018.
- The Solsource is a new generation cooker that lets you cook food using solar power. It has an innovative design that allows you to capture sunlight to grill, pan fry, slow cook and boil water. It lets you cook anywhere under the sun within just 5 minutes. Its advance self-healing polymer maximizes the effectiveness of the solar reflector and ensures its durability. You can start working 1 hour after the sunrise till 1 hour before the sunset.
- Researchers at MIT’S Charles Stark Draper Laboratory and Howard Hughes Medical Institute have created a new cyborg or a tiny insect drone. A dragonfly was genetically modified so that it can be piloted through pulses in its nerve cord. It carries a small backpack with electronics and a solar panel that powers it. The project, though morally unethical, has been undertaken on a pilot basis to use the dragonfly as a surveillance camera.
- The Kiddo is a health and wellness tracker for kids that monitors your child’s well-being and sends you real time alerts via a companion app. It is worn on your child’s wrists measuring their vital bio signs, learning what is normal for them and detecting unusual patterns. It offers insightful information that allows families to also set goals together, such as drinking more water, with reward points to reach these goals.
