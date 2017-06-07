LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. What’s Trending — Sehwag applies for Team India’s head coach with 2-line resume; SRK shares collage with son Abram & more

What’s Trending — Sehwag applies for Team India’s head coach with 2-line resume; SRK shares collage with son Abram & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 7 June 2017 7:54 PM
  • FACEBOOK: In the race to the post of the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, cricketer Virender Sehwag in his unique style has sent a 2-line resume to the BCCI applying for the coveted post. In his application, Sehwag just stated that he is the mentor of IPL Team Kings XI Punjab and has played with all the Indian boys before. This story is trending on Facebook.
  • TWITTER: A gunman stormed the Iranian parliament on Wednesday leaving several people injured. This story is trending on twitter.
  • INSTAGRAM: Shah Rukh Khan shared a collage picture comparing his son AbRam with himself.

Singer Rita Ora featured on the cover image of ‘Notion’ magazine

And singer John Legend posed with his wife and son and shared the image

They trended on Instagram.

  • YOUTUBE: The official trailer of FIFA 18 is out now and is trending on YouTube.

First Published | 7 June 2017 6:57 PM
Read News On:

FIFA 18

Iranian parliament

Notion magazine

trailer of FIFA 18

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: What’s Trending — Sehwag applies for Team India’s head coach with 2-line resume; SRK shares collage with son Abram & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Big setback for Pepsi — Indian skipper Virat Kohli not to extend deal with beverage giant over health concerns

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan releases teaser of Dhanush’s upcoming movie ‘VIP 2’

National

Jammu and Kashmir: Army foils infiltration bid in Machil sector, 4 terrorists killed

Sports

Attacking midfielder Maximilian Philipp signed by Dortmund

More Videos

Trend India — Former PM Manmohan Singh is back in news

Tech and You — China debuts new driverless trains; Toyota’s grand plans for Tokyo Olympics & more

Socially Online — Snapchat comes up with new chatting style; Google to prepare kids for internet & more

Top 10 stories making news in Indian metros

Cricket Wrap – England 1st team to qualify for semis in CT 2017; Anil Kumble in the running once again; & more

Sports Wrap: Bacsinszky beats Mladenovic to enter French Open semis; Indian football team rout Nepal 2-0; & more

In your World — Donald Trump claims credit for Qatar isolation; France under state of emergency and more

Business — Japan’s NEC to invest $10 mn within 3 years; Freshdesk rebranding as Freshworks and more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.