7 June 2017
- FACEBOOK: In the race to the post of the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, cricketer Virender Sehwag in his unique style has sent a 2-line resume to the BCCI applying for the coveted post. In his application, Sehwag just stated that he is the mentor of IPL Team Kings XI Punjab and has played with all the Indian boys before. This story is trending on Facebook.
- TWITTER: A gunman stormed the Iranian parliament on Wednesday leaving several people injured. This story is trending on twitter.
- INSTAGRAM: Shah Rukh Khan shared a collage picture comparing his son AbRam with himself.
Singer Rita Ora featured on the cover image of ‘Notion’ magazine
And singer John Legend posed with his wife and son and shared the image
They trended on Instagram.
- YOUTUBE: The official trailer of FIFA 18 is out now and is trending on YouTube.
7 June 2017
What’s Trending — Sehwag applies for Team India’s head coach with 2-line resume; SRK shares collage with son Abram & more
