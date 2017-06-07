LIVE TV
  3. Trend India — Former PM Manmohan Singh is back in news

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 7 June 2017 6:57 PM

Apart from being an iconic economist, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has always been targeted by the critics for his introvert political demeanour. He served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

Since the end of his term as the Prime Minister, many of his associates have come forward to reveal some unknown facts & interesting events that emerged during his tenure.

One of the major controversies broke out when his former media advisor and chief spokesperson Sanjay Baru published a book titled ‘The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh’. In his book, he alleged that Singh was completely obedient to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and she had a significant influence in the running of the PM office during Singh’s tenure.

Now the big update to this news is that a film is now being made on the same book with veteran actor Anupam Kher portraying the lead role of Dr Manmohan Singh. On Wednesday, the 62-year-old actor shared the first poster of the film. In the poster, Anupam Kher is seen sporting a turban, beard and glasses and he looks quite a lot like the former Finance Minister.

The screenplay of the film, which is expected to be released in 2018, will be written by National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

No doubt, the movie has already grabbed the attention of many people even before the making. This story is trending everywhere including Facebook, Twitter and Google Trends.

First Published | 7 June 2017 6:57 PM
