LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. World Wrap: Iran accuses Saudi; NJ governor hails Trump’s call

World Wrap: Iran accuses Saudi; NJ governor hails Trump’s call

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 8 June 2017 1:07 PM

Iran has accused regional rivals Saudi Arabia for the twin terror attacks in capital Tehran on Wednesday, in which 13 people were killed. Suicide bombers attacked parliament and the mausoleum of the Iran’s founder Ayatollah
Khomeini. All the attackers were killed while 5 people believed to be planning a 3rd attack were arrested. The attacks come amid heightened tension in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states
isolating Qatar over alleged support for Islamist militants and closer ties with Iran.

New Jersey governor Chris Christie has welcomed the news that President Donald Trump has picked Christopher Wray to be the FBI Director. Wray, who is a criminal defense lawyer and a top former federal prosecutor,
represented Christie during the George Washington Bridge lane-closure scandal. Speaking outside the St. Barnabas Medical Center, in Livingston, New Jersey, the governor said that the President should be absolutely
commended for the nomination.

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said North Korea’s missile launches did not appear to be an immediate threat for Japan. The dictatorial regime is said to have fired several projectiles believed to be
short-range surface-to-ship cruise missiles off its east coast early Thursday. The foreign minister further said that the government was monitoring the situation very closely and was prepared for any eventuality.

London’s Metropolitan Police carried out a controlled explosion as they investigated 2 unattended vehicles near the new US embassy, but said the incident was now over and was not terrorism-related. The Police cordoned off
an area near the building as officers investigated the vehicles in the suburb of Vauxhall. American diplomats have not yet moved into the new building that falls on the south side of the River Thames.

First Published | 8 June 2017 1:07 PM
Read News On:

criminal defense lawyer

Japanese Foreign Minister

Khomeini

London's Metropolitan Police

twin terror attacks

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: World Wrap: Iran accuses Saudi; NJ governor hails Trump’s call

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

India’s media, entertainment industry to exceed Rs 291,000 cr by 2021, says PricewaterhouseCoopers

Entertainment

Raghu, Rajiv return to TV with ‘India’s Best Judwa’

National

Home Minister Rajnath Singh to meet 4 NE CMs, visit border areas on chopper

Sports

Chelsea striker Diego Costa told to find new club by coach Antonio Conte

More Videos

Business Wrap: RBI claims 82.6% currency remonetised; beef exports fall by 7.62%; & more

Snap Sports: Nadal, Thieme enter semis; Gimenez’s goal helps Italy win 3-0; & more

Trend India — Former PM Manmohan Singh is back in news

What’s Trending — Sehwag applies for Team India’s head coach with 2-line resume; SRK shares collage with son Abram & more

Tech and You — China debuts new driverless trains; Toyota’s grand plans for Tokyo Olympics & more

Socially Online — Snapchat comes up with new chatting style; Google to prepare kids for internet & more

Top 10 stories making news in Indian metros

Cricket Wrap – England 1st team to qualify for semis in CT 2017; Anil Kumble in the running once again; & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.