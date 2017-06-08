World Wrap: Iran accuses Saudi; NJ governor hails Trump’s call

Iran has accused regional rivals Saudi Arabia for the twin terror attacks in capital Tehran on Wednesday, in which 13 people were killed. Suicide bombers attacked parliament and the mausoleum of the Iran’s founder Ayatollah

Khomeini. All the attackers were killed while 5 people believed to be planning a 3rd attack were arrested. The attacks come amid heightened tension in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states

isolating Qatar over alleged support for Islamist militants and closer ties with Iran.

New Jersey governor Chris Christie has welcomed the news that President Donald Trump has picked Christopher Wray to be the FBI Director. Wray, who is a criminal defense lawyer and a top former federal prosecutor,

represented Christie during the George Washington Bridge lane-closure scandal. Speaking outside the St. Barnabas Medical Center, in Livingston, New Jersey, the governor said that the President should be absolutely

commended for the nomination.

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said North Korea’s missile launches did not appear to be an immediate threat for Japan. The dictatorial regime is said to have fired several projectiles believed to be

short-range surface-to-ship cruise missiles off its east coast early Thursday. The foreign minister further said that the government was monitoring the situation very closely and was prepared for any eventuality.

London’s Metropolitan Police carried out a controlled explosion as they investigated 2 unattended vehicles near the new US embassy, but said the incident was now over and was not terrorism-related. The Police cordoned off

an area near the building as officers investigated the vehicles in the suburb of Vauxhall. American diplomats have not yet moved into the new building that falls on the south side of the River Thames.