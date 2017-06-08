Snap Sports: Nadal, Thieme enter semis; Gimenez’s goal helps Italy win 3-0; & more

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal moves into the semi-finals at the French Open in Paris on Wednesday, after his opponent, fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta was forced to retire in the second set with a stomach muscle injury while Austrian number six seed Dominic Thiem put out the defending champion Novak Djokovic 7-6, 6-3, 6-0 to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals. Meanwhile, Andy Murray fought back from a slow start to beat Kei Nishikori 2-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-1 on Wednesday and reach his fourth successive French Open semi-final.

It was third seed against fifth seed when Romania’s Simona Halep faced Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Wednesday. Svitolina made the better start, powering into a 5-0 first-set lead. Halep fought back, but the Ukrainian took the set 6-3 to seize the initiative in the match. However, Halep saved them all as she fought her way back into the set. The Romanian then won it 7-6(8) with her first set point. The deciding set lasted a mere 19 minutes as Halep cruised through an ace clinching a 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-0 victory.

India’s Rohan Bopanna reached the French Open mixed doubles final with his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski at Roland Garros in Paris on Wednesday. Seventh seed Bopanna and his Dabarowski stunned third seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals. This is only the second time in his career that Bopanna has reached the summit clash of a Grand Slam. They will now face Germany’s Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Colombia’s Robert Farah, who knocked out Casey Dellacqua and Rajeev Ram 6-7, 6-3, 10-5 in the other semifinal.

European champions Spain survived a scare as they managed to hold Colombia 2-2 in an international friendly in Murcia on Wednesday. A strike from Alvaro Morata in the 87th minute ensured that Spain remain unbeaten in nine matches they have played since winning the European title in 2016. David Silva put the hosts ahead in the 27th minute, but 12 minutes later a lapse in Spanish defend gave Edwin Cardona a chance to equalize. Radamel Falcao put Colombia ahead in the 55th minute, but Spain held their nerves to eke out a draw.

Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez’s bizarre own goal put opponents Italy on a convincing 3-0 win in an international friendly in Nice on Wednesday. Italy struck twice after that in the last 10 minutes, through Brazilian-born forward Eder and a penalty conversion from Daniele De Rossi. This proved the South American side’s fifth successive defeat, whereas Italy extended their unbeaten run to nine games. Uruguay’s star striker Luis Suarez missed Wednesday’s clash due to injury and was missed badly by his team.