LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Snap Sports: Nadal, Thieme enter semis; Gimenez’s goal helps Italy win 3-0; & more

Snap Sports: Nadal, Thieme enter semis; Gimenez’s goal helps Italy win 3-0; & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 8 June 2017 1:28 PM

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal moves into the semi-finals at the French Open in Paris on Wednesday, after his opponent, fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta was forced to retire in the second set with a stomach muscle injury while Austrian number six seed Dominic Thiem put out the defending champion Novak Djokovic 7-6, 6-3, 6-0 to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals. Meanwhile, Andy Murray fought back from a slow start to beat Kei Nishikori 2-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-1 on Wednesday and reach his fourth successive French Open semi-final.

It was third seed against fifth seed when Romania’s Simona Halep faced Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Wednesday. Svitolina made the better start, powering into a 5-0 first-set lead. Halep fought back, but the Ukrainian took the set 6-3 to seize the initiative in the match. However, Halep saved them all as she fought her way back into the set. The Romanian then won it 7-6(8) with her first set point. The deciding set lasted a mere 19 minutes as Halep cruised through an ace clinching a 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-0 victory.

India’s Rohan Bopanna reached the French Open mixed doubles final with his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski at Roland Garros in Paris on Wednesday. Seventh seed Bopanna and his Dabarowski stunned third seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals. This is only the second time in his career that Bopanna has reached the summit clash of a Grand Slam. They will now face Germany’s Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Colombia’s Robert Farah, who knocked out Casey Dellacqua and Rajeev Ram 6-7, 6-3, 10-5 in the other semifinal.

European champions Spain survived a scare as they managed to hold Colombia 2-2 in an international friendly in Murcia on Wednesday. A strike from Alvaro Morata in the 87th minute ensured that Spain remain unbeaten in nine matches they have played since winning the European title in 2016. David Silva put the hosts ahead in the 27th minute, but 12 minutes later a lapse in Spanish defend gave Edwin Cardona a chance to equalize. Radamel Falcao put Colombia ahead in the 55th minute, but Spain held their nerves to eke out a draw.

Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez’s bizarre own goal put opponents Italy on a convincing 3-0 win in an international friendly in Nice on Wednesday. Italy struck twice after that in the last 10 minutes, through Brazilian-born forward Eder and a penalty conversion from Daniele De Rossi. This proved the South American side’s fifth successive defeat, whereas Italy extended their unbeaten run to nine games. Uruguay’s star striker Luis Suarez missed Wednesday’s clash due to injury and was missed badly by his team.

First Published | 8 June 2017 1:28 PM
Read News On:

Dellacqua

eder

Nine-time champion

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Snap Sports: Nadal, Thieme enter semis; Gimenez’s goal helps Italy win 3-0; & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

India’s media, entertainment industry to exceed Rs 291,000 cr by 2021, says PricewaterhouseCoopers

Entertainment

Raghu, Rajiv return to TV with ‘India’s Best Judwa’

National

Sick! Wife films husband as he rapes widow in Telangana

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t rule out move to new club next season

More Videos

Business Wrap: RBI claims 82.6% currency remonetised; beef exports fall by 7.62%; & more

World Wrap: Iran accuses Saudi; NJ governor hails Trump’s call

Trend India — Former PM Manmohan Singh is back in news

What’s Trending — Sehwag applies for Team India’s head coach with 2-line resume; SRK shares collage with son Abram & more

Tech and You — China debuts new driverless trains; Toyota’s grand plans for Tokyo Olympics & more

Socially Online — Snapchat comes up with new chatting style; Google to prepare kids for internet & more

Top 10 stories making news in Indian metros

Cricket Wrap – England 1st team to qualify for semis in CT 2017; Anil Kumble in the running once again; & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.