Business Wrap: RBI claims 82.6% currency remonetised; beef exports fall by 7.62%; & more

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state counterparts, has decided that traders and retailers can file declarations within 90 days claiming a tax credit for transition stock

after the GST rolls out from July 1. To avail this, a manufacturer can issue a Credit Transfer Document as evidence for excise payment on goods cleared before the introduction of GST to the dealer.

The Reserve Bank of India has said that 82.6% of the currency that was in the system before the demonetisation exercise has been remonetised so far and denied there was any shortage of cash in the system. According to RBI

data, the currency in circulation was worth Rs 17.9 billion as on November 4. As on May 26, the currency in circulation was Rs 14.9 billion.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management has said that its board has given the nod for it to go public through an IPO and the process would start soon. The Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group plans to come out with an IPO during this

fiscal for its mutual fund arm, which is expected to value the company at about Rs 20,000 crore. The company will use the funds to grow the business as well as look for inorganic opportunities.

The country’s beef exports fell by 7.62% in April to 257.06 million US dollars possibly due to crackdown on unlicensed slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh. The country had exported 278.26 million US dollars worth of beef in

the same month last year. India is the largest exporter of buffalo meat and the country shipped nearly 4 billion US dollars worth of meat in 2016-17. Exporters believe that the cattle trade ban would also impact meat exports

in the coming months.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics Ltd has planned to invest 300 million US dollars to build an appliances factory in the United States. The plant in South Carolina, will manufacture products such as washing machines and gas

oven ranges. For this, Samsung will sign a formal agreement later this month and plans to complete construction of the plant by 2019. The step comes amid worries regarding protectionist policies under new U.S President Donald

Trump.