Tech Journo: DJI to soon release its latest drone Spark

The world’s largest consumer drone-maker, DJI, will soon release its latest drone called ‘Spark’. The drone, unveiled at a press event in New York City,is a pint-sized powerhouse. To use the drone, you don’t need to worry about pairing it with a remote or a mobile app. The drone can be launched using the gestures of your palm. The whole process in total takes less than 10 seconds. From its initial position, the drone can fly about 20 feet away and start snapping aerial photographs. With this feature, the drone can be operated without a smartphone or controller. Spark is equipped with a bunch of intelligent flying modes including Rocket, Dronie, Circle and Helix.

Though it offers less range & lower image quality than other drones, that seems pretty okay keeping in mind the size and its basic performance level compared with the price. The battery of DJI’s Spark delivers about 15

minutes of flight time, depending on wind conditions and how aggressively the user is operating it. The battery takes about 40-50 minutes to go from dead to full while charging.

The drone has a 12-megapixel camera that shoots video in 1080p at 30 frames per second; the Spark also sports a 2-axis Gimbal. This lets it mechanically stabilise the camera and cancel out shaky movements to give a smoother,

better-looking result.

The drone is priced at just $499, which is roughly half the price of the most popular drones on the market, and even cheaper than an iPhone, which starts at about $650. The Spark is probably the best starter drone on the market right now. It’s easy to carry around, simple to control, and safe to fly indoors and out.