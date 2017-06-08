Hollywood Wrap — Ariana Grande resumes world tour; cast of ‘Lethal Weapon’ reunites & more

By NewsX Bureau
8 June 2017
- Ariana Grande resumed her Dangerous Woman World Tour amid heightened security at her concert in Paris. Fans attending her gig at the AccorHotels Arena in the French capital had to undergo individual pat-downs by security guards before entering the venue. The 23-year-old had to abandon her tour after a suicide bomber blew himself up after her concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 people. After her Paris show, Ariana posted a photo on Instagram of herself performing with the caption: ‘Thank you and love you, Paris; grateful to be back.’
- House Of Cards actor Kevin Spacey, who will host Tony Awards 2017, has remained tight-lipped on what all he has planned for his hosting gig. In an interview, the actor did, however, admit that he was nervous about hosting the show. He said that he had a great time bringing together a great team of collaborators and figuring out how they wanted to do it. The 57-year-old actor, who has won both Academy Award for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, said that he won’t say anything about his plans for the show as spilling those plans would make him the spoiler-in-chief.
- Oscar winner Rachel Weisz joined co-star Sam Claflin and director Roger Michell in Piccadilly for the world premiere of My Cousin Rachel, on Wednesday, agreeing they were proud to hold the event in London, after the recent terror attacks in the city and Manchester. The film is based on a 1951 novel by British author Daphne du Maurier and features Weisz as a woman whose cousin, played by Claflin, is convinced to have murdered his guardian. The film is set to hit theatres on Friday.
- The cast of 1987 buddy cop action film Lethal Weapon reunited on Wednesday at an event honouring the film’s director Richard Donner in Los Angeles. Actors Mel Gibson and Danny Clover, who starred as 2 Los Angeles Police Department officers, looked overjoyed in each other’s company. Australian-born 61-year-old Mel looked dapper in a blue blazer, shirt and trousers while the 70-year-old Danny looked even smarter in a grey suit, waistcoat and leather shoes.
- Veteran Hollywood actor Christopher Plummer recently joked in an interview that he did most of did most of his work in the eighties than he did in the rest of his career. He further said that even at the age of 87 he did not want to slow down as he was lucky that despite his age he was getting some marvellous scripts. The actor’s latest movie is The Exception which is set during World War-2 and co-stars actors Lily James and Jai Courtney. Plummer plays an exiled German emperor in the film, who is investigated by a German soldier, played by Courtney.
8 June 2017
Hollywood Wrap — Ariana Grande resumes world tour; cast of 'Lethal Weapon' reunites & more
