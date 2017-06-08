Tech and You — Study on Milky Way galaxy; Motorola Moto Z2 play launched & more

By NewsX Bureau
8 June 2017
- A futuristic Mars rover concept vehicle was recently unveiled at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex with a goal of inspiration and education as NASA continues developing plans for its journey to the Red Planet. NASA’s next robotic Mars rover is set to land on the Red Planet in 2020. The Mars 2020 rover will search for signs of past microbial life and collect core samples for a potentially future return to Earth. The rover operates on an electric motor, powered by solar panels and a 700-volt battery.
- A scientific study by University of Wisconsin-Madison claims to show the Milky Way and its neighbouring galaxies exist in a celestial void. This may solve a problem that has puzzled scientists trying to establish the rate at which the universe is expanding. Milky Way and neighbouring regions contained far less density of stars, planets and galaxies than surrounding regions of space. The measurement of the rate at which the universe is expanding, described by a unit called the Hubble Constant.
- Honda’s self-driving car technology will allow passengers to sleep while on the move by 2025. Hachigo has set the goal of achieving level four autonomy defined as ‘mind off’ driving. Hachigo outlined plans for Honda’s production cars to include semi-autonomous features by 2020 in line with plans outlined by much of the car industry. Initiatives include the use of high-precision maps and traffic data, telecommunications units and fully integrated camera-and-radar, as well as camera-and-lidar, sensors.
- NASA chose 12 new astronauts on Wednesday from its biggest pool of applicants ever, selecting seven men and five women, who could one day fly aboard the nation’s next generation of spacecraft. The astronaut class of 2017 includes doctors, scientists, engineers, pilots and military officers. They have worked in submarines, emergency rooms, university lecture halls, jet cockpits and battleships.
- Motorola Moto Z2 Play, along with four new Moto Mods has been launched in India at a price of Rs 27,999. Motorola’s new Mods include JBL SoundBoost 2, Moto TurboPower pack, Moto Gamepad, and Moto Style Shell with wireless charging. Moto Z2 Play features a 5.5 Full HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Z2 Play sports a 5MP front camera with 1.4um and ƒ/2.2 aperture.
Tech and You — Study on Milky Way galaxy; Motorola Moto Z2 play launched & more
