The News Trend — Endangered vaquita porpoise gets Hollywood support

The endangered vaquita porpoise, native to the Gulf of California, has some new support coming from Hollywood.

Leonardo DiCaprio signed an agreement with Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto and the country’s richest man, Carlos Slim, to save the species.

There are only about two dozen of the porpoises left and their primary threat are illegal gillnets.

These aquatic marine mammals can be worth thousands to the fishermen who catch them and this has made efforts to regulate fishing largely ineffective.

The authorities are now planning to capture the few remaining vaquitas and enclose them in a protected marine sanctuary in hopes of bolstering their population.

The agreement will be backed by both the Carlos Slim Foundation and the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

The agreement also commits to fund local development and fishing options that won’t have any negative effect on the fishermen.

