Trend India — Singer Ed Sheeran popularity continues to rise in India

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 8 June 2017 7:02 PM

Global music sensation Ed Sheeran has fans all over the globe in general and a huge fan base in India in particular. His recent song ‘Shape of You’ is already on the top of maximum chart lists. Many different versions of the same song have gathered many views on YouTube.

But now there’s another reason for his fans in India to celebrate. After Justin Bieber, it is now Ed Sheeran, who has officially announced his first visit to India. The ‘Thinking-Out-Loud’ star will be touring Asia later this year and he will have a live concert in Mumbai as well.

The concert will be held at the Jio Garden in Bandra-Kurla Complex on November 19 this year. Coldplay too had performed in the same venue. The concert scheduled to start held at 8 pm. To buy tickets for Ed Sheeran concert fans have to wait for a month as the registrations will begin on 4th of July.

Ever since the announcement of concert’s date, fans are going super crazy on the internet. This story is trending on many social media platforms especially on Google Trends.

First Published | 8 June 2017 7:02 PM
Jio Garden

Live concert

