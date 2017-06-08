LIVE TV
  3. What’s Trending — Now pay traffic challans through Paytm; Sharapova enjoys a beautiful sunset & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 8 June 2017 7:13 PM
  • FACEBOOK: Paytm has enabled payment of traffic challan on its platform. Users can simply log onto the app, tap on ‘Traffic Challan’, enter their vehicle number and proceed to make the payment. This news is trending on Facebook.
  • TWITTER: The World Oceans Day is being observed today which is celebrated as a global day of ocean celebration and collaboration for a better future.
  • INSTAGRAM: Abel Tesfaye also known as the weeknd shared an adorable picture of her girlfriend Selena Gomez on Instagram

Tennis star Maria Sharapova shared her picture while enjoying a lovely sunset.

And singer Ariana Grande thanked all her fans in Paris with caption saying “it was great to be back”

They trended on Instagram

  • YOUTUBE: Singer Ed Sheeran’s Carpool Karaoke on David Corden show is trending on Youtube.

