Bollywood Wrap — ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ biopic; Prabhudeva to direct Salman Khan again & more

8 June 2017
- Sharing his views on the proposed biopic of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with the lead character to be portrayed by veteran actor Anupam Kher, chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification Pahlaj Nihalani has come forward and said that the producers will have to get no-objection certificates from the ex-Prime Minister himself and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for film certification to be cleared. Nihalani said that the makers would have to conform to the guidelines regarding all films based on real-life characters. He further added that he was pleased to see Kher as Manmohan Singh in the film.
- Just a day before the release of Raabta, the court has finally dismissed the case that was threatening to halt the release of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer film. Earlier, the makers of Telegu romantic drama Magadheera had maintained that the theme of ‘reincarnation’ in the Hindi version has been lifted from the 2009 hit. In a court argument lasting for 5 hours, the makers of Raabta managed to strike clear several differences between the storylines of the two movies. The Raabta producers argued that the background of the lead characters and the films follow two different trajectories.
- Bollywood super star Salman Khan and India’s dancing icon Prabhudeva are all set to work together, if certain media reports are to be believed. After a gap of 8 years since Wanted, industry’s Bhaijaan and the choreographer turned-director are gearing up for a second action-packed collaboration. But not for a sequel to Wanted. The Tubelight actor has reportedly roped in the legendary dancer for ‘Dabanng 3’. The film is expected to go on the floors after Salman is done with Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and Remo D’Souza’s upcoming dance film.
- Quite a long while since she last graced the silverscreen, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her next project Veere Di Wedding. Not much has been revealed about her opposite male cast in the film, the 36-year-old actor is busy getting into shape before she begins filming for it in August this year. According to some reports, the makers of Veere Di Wedding have approached Sumeet Vyas of web series Permanent Roommates to play Kareena’s love interest in the film. A source was quoted as saying, that “Conversation has been going on since a long time and it’s currently in the final stages”.
- Fatima Sana Shaikh of Dangal fame has been cursed on social networking sites for posting pictures of herself clad in a swimsuit on a Malta beach. The actor is currently shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan. Some of those agitated resented on the 25-year-old actress for putting on what they say is disrespectful clothing during the holy month of Ramzan. Others dubbed it as shamelessness simply to be seen in beachwear on the beach. ” To all those who are praising Fatima for this besharmi, I am asking them would you allow your sister to romance with an actor and allow her to wear a bikini in front of the world?” wrote a hater.
8 June 2017
Bollywood Wrap — ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ biopic; Prabhudeva to direct Salman Khan again & more
