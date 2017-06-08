Socially Online — WhatsApp may allow you to recall messages; iOS 11 lets you record your screen & more

By NewsX Bureau
8 June 2017
- WhatsApp’s latest version 2.17.30+ will allow users to recall their messages sent up to 5 minutes ago, giving them time to think if they have sent any message in emotional rush. Anything sent more than five minutes ago, is unfortunately there to stay. The recall will also work on images, videos, GIFS, documents, quoted texts and even status replies.
- The new iOS 11 has many new interesting features that are bound to catch your attention. One of such features that was not showcased during the keynote is built-in screen recording. This feature allows you to record your iOS device’s display to show off your gaming skills, or capture a random bug that keeps occurring. As of now the feature is triggered through a button in Control Centre.
- Twitter users have been falling victim to DM fails pretty much since the beginning of Twitter. To solve this age old problem, Twitter’s app will now warn you in some situations if it detects that you may be trying to send a direct message, rather than a tweet. When you begin a reply with “DM,” Twitter’s app will display a prominent warning reminding you that you are not, in fact, sending a direct message.
- Russian journalist Alexey Kovalev tweeted about a vending machine installed at a mall in Moscow. One can now buy likes approximately for $0.90 on every 100 likes, or $1.75 on 100 new followers. The deal does not stop here, for just $850, the company also pays 150,000 followers guaranteed to provide up to 1,500 likes on every single thing you post.
- Professional networking website LinkedIn announced to bring a slew of new productivity tools and features along with updates to its privacy and legal policies through an official post. LinkedIn will now allow several third party services to show your profile to their users that will help improve visibility of its users. One can also opt out of having third parties display their LinkedIn profile to their users.
8 June 2017
Socially Online — WhatsApp may allow you to recall messages; iOS 11 lets you record your screen & more
