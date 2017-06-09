LIVE TV
  BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee backs Anil Kumble as Indian coach

BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee backs Anil Kumble as Indian coach

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 9 June 2017 9:54 AM

The Cricket advisory committee consisting of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Layman had a meeting at a hotel at St. James’ Court in London to discuss the issue of selection of Indian coach. The discussion that took place immediately after the match, lasted close to 2 hours.

According to sources in BCCI, the cricket advisory committee is backing Anil Kumble to continue as the head coach of team India.

NewsX has learned that the cricket advisory committee is of the opinion that a change of coach will not send a good message to Indian cricket. However, some BCCI officials are adamant to change the coach.

It now remains to be seen which way the Indian coach conundrum will turn in the next few days.

First Published | 9 June 2017 9:54 AM
