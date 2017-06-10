Business: Aadhaar not compulsory to file tax returns; British pound falls after UK election & more

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Aadhaar card was not mandatory for filing income tax returns for 2017-18. However, it added that all Aadhaar cardholders must link the unique identity number with the permanent account number. Three petitioners had challenged the constitutional validity of the new Section 139AA of the I-T Act, which had made it mandatory to have the Aadhaar card to file returns.

The Centre has set up a committee of secretaries to examine a possible privatisation of Air India as the Narendra Modi government steps up its efforts to find a solution to save the stricken national air carrier. The committee will be headed by the cabinet secretary and will also include secretaries from aviation and finance ministries, department of investment and public asset management and department of industrial policy and promotion.

America’S Boeing and France’s Dassault Aviation are among the four entities that have responded to the Indian Navy’s ‘Request for Interest’ to provide 57 multi-role carrier borne fighters. The other two are Sweden’s SAAB and Rosoboronexport of Russia. While Boeing has pitched its F/A-18 Super Hornet, Dassault has briefed the navy on its Rafale. SAAB has offered the maritime variant of its Gripen single-engine fighter jet.

In a press conference in Mumbai, State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said that Rs 15,000 crore equity capital raised through qualified institutional instrument would support growth and capital requirements till March 2019. This, she said, would help to support credit expansion. She also informed that the SBI’s advances rose by 7.8% to over Rs. 16 lakh crore in 2016-17. This took its loan book expansion to over Rs 18 lakh crore in 2016-17.

The British pound fell to a 7-week low on Friday after a shock general election result that saw Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives win 318 seats, which is eight seats short of a complete majority. The fall came amidst fresh doubts, strengthened by the election result, on Brexit talks. Other key indices like Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit fresh record highs initially but came tumbling down later in the day due to falling technology shares.