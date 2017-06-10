LIVE TV
NewsX’s exclusive ground report from Mandsaur in MP

Updated: 10 June 2017 9:53 AM

After Rahul Gandhi’s drama in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has now declared that he will begin an indefinite fast from today till peace prevails in his state. Mandsaur, which has been on the boil due to the farmer’s unrest, has evoked a unique response from the state’s chief minister. Instead of offering loan waivers and trying to meet the demands of the farmers, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to offer a fast to restore peace in the state.

NewsX correspondent Shantiya has done a comprehensive ground report on the situation in Mandsaur after massive farmer protests and talked to the kin of the victims. Let us listen in

First Published | 10 June 2017 9:53 AM
