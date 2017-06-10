LIVE TV
  3. Girl dies while undergoing weight loss treatment in Coimbatore

Girl dies while undergoing weight loss treatment in Coimbatore

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 10 June 2017 11:04 AM

After the death of a 17-year-old girl Bhagyashree, who was undergoing weight loss treatment at a private herbal care treatment centre in Salem district, the family members of the deceased were made to pay a bribe of Rs 3000 to the hospital authorities and were forced to carry the dead body of their daughter on their own from inside the mortuary to ambulance.

The girl was administered with some herbal medicine after which she felt unconscious. But the hospital authority did not reveal this to any of the family members. In fact, they shifted her to another hospital and later her dead body was sent to her house by the Herbocare Ayurvedic Hospital authorities. Later, the dead body of Bhagyashree was sent from Salem to Coimbatore Medical College hospital for post-mortem.

First Published | 10 June 2017 11:04 AM
