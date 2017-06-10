Sports Wrap — Nadal to face Wawrinka for 10th French Open title; Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United & more

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal powered into a record 10th French Open final after he demolished Austrian pretender and sixth seed Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. Nadal will face 2015 winner Stan Wawrinka for the title after the Swiss out-dueled Andy Murray in a five-set epic. Nadal is bidding to become the first man to win 10 titles at a single Grand Slam and leads the head-to-head with Wawrinka 15-3.

Stan Wawrinka became the oldest French Open finalist in 44 years on Friday with an epic 6-7, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-1 win over world number one Andy Murray. The 2015 champion will face nine-time winner Rafael Nadal for the title. US Open champion Wawrinka triumphed in a pulsating four hour 34 minute battle of shot making and endurance and will target a fourth Slam title on Sunday. Wawrinka booked his place in his fourth Slam final with another stylish backhand down the line winner. The Swiss, who has won all his three Slam finals, ended with 87 winners and 77 unforced errors.

Manchester United have released top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic after a year at Old Trafford. The 35-year-old Swedish star striker joined United on a year-long contract from Paris St Germain before the 2016-17 campaign and was vital to their League Cup and Europa League triumphs. He scored 28 goals in 46 appearances before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in April that could keep him out until next year. Ibrahimovic underwent surgery in May and will be out of contract on June 30.

Argentina gained a 1-0 win over Brazil in their Superclasico in Melbourne ahead of their make-or-break World Cup qualifiers later in the year. Defender Gabriel Mercado scored right on half-time which proved to be the deciding goal of the match. Argentina matched the world’s number one ranked Brazilians before 95,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The two-time world champions and second ranked team are struggling outside the automatic qualifying positions in fifth spot in the South American group with four games left while Brazil have already qualified for Russia next year.

Finland beat China 3-1 in a Group 2 match of the International Volleyball Federation World League on Friday. The Chinese players won the second set, but kept making mistakes in the fourth. Jiang Chuan scored the game-high 23 points for China, but none of his teammates got more than 10 points. The Chinese captain said that he was impressed by the Finnish players’ coordination and defense. China head coach Raul Lozano said the Chinese team played better than Thursday when they lost to Australia.