LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Sports Wrap — Nadal to face Wawrinka for 10th French Open title; Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United & more

Sports Wrap — Nadal to face Wawrinka for 10th French Open title; Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 10 June 2017 1:37 PM

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal powered into a record 10th French Open final after he demolished Austrian pretender and sixth seed Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. Nadal will face 2015 winner Stan Wawrinka for the title after the Swiss out-dueled Andy Murray in a five-set epic. Nadal is bidding to become the first man to win 10 titles at a single Grand Slam and leads the head-to-head with Wawrinka 15-3.

Stan Wawrinka became the oldest French Open finalist in 44 years on Friday with an epic 6-7, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-1 win over world number one Andy Murray. The 2015 champion will face nine-time winner Rafael Nadal for the title. US Open champion Wawrinka triumphed in a pulsating four hour 34 minute battle of shot making and endurance and will target a fourth Slam title on Sunday. Wawrinka booked his place in his fourth Slam final with another stylish backhand down the line winner. The Swiss, who has won all his three Slam finals, ended with 87 winners and 77 unforced errors.

Manchester United have released top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic after a year at Old Trafford. The 35-year-old Swedish star striker joined United on a year-long contract from Paris St Germain before the 2016-17 campaign and was vital to their League Cup and Europa League triumphs. He scored 28 goals in 46 appearances before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in April that could keep him out until next year. Ibrahimovic underwent surgery in May and will be out of contract on June 30.

Argentina gained a 1-0 win over Brazil in their Superclasico in Melbourne ahead of their make-or-break World Cup qualifiers later in the year. Defender Gabriel Mercado scored right on half-time which proved to be the deciding goal of the match. Argentina matched the world’s number one ranked Brazilians before 95,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The two-time world champions and second ranked team are struggling outside the automatic qualifying positions in fifth spot in the South American group with four games left while Brazil have already qualified for Russia next year.

Finland beat China 3-1 in a Group 2 match of the International Volleyball Federation World League on Friday. The Chinese players won the second set, but kept making mistakes in the fourth. Jiang Chuan scored the game-high 23 points for China, but none of his teammates got more than 10 points. The Chinese captain said that he was impressed by the Finnish players’ coordination and defense. China head coach Raul Lozano said the Chinese team played better than Thursday when they lost to Australia.

First Published | 10 June 2017 1:37 PM
Read News On:

International Volleyball

Jiang Chuan

Raul Lozano

Superclasico

Wawrinka

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Sports Wrap — Nadal to face Wawrinka for 10th French Open title; Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Moody’s lowers credit ratings of Brazilian firm JBS

Entertainment

‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim rescued from Dal Lake after accident

National

‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim rescued from Dal Lake after accident

Sports

Champions Trophy 2017: Centurions Shakib Al-Hasan, Mahmadullah keep Bangladesh alive

More Videos

Girl dies while undergoing weight loss treatment in Coimbatore

Business: Aadhaar not compulsory to file tax returns; British pound falls after UK election & more

NewsX’s exclusive ground report from Mandsaur in MP

BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee backs Anil Kumble as Indian coach

Caught on cam: Vijay Mallya’s first TV response in 3 years

Bollywood Wrap — ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ biopic; Prabhudeva to direct Salman Khan again & more

Socially Online — WhatsApp may allow you to recall messages; iOS 11 lets you record your screen & more

What’s Trending — Now pay traffic challans through Paytm; Sharapova enjoys a beautiful sunset & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.