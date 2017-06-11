LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Business Wrap — GST to give a boost to ‘Make In India’; Aadhaar mandatory for filing IT returns, new pan card & more

Business Wrap — GST to give a boost to ‘Make In India’; Aadhaar mandatory for filing IT returns, new pan card & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 11 June 2017 10:57 AM

Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia, at a GST outreach program in Bhubaneswar, said that the landmark tax regime, once rolled out starting July 1, will give a boost to the ‘Make in India’ program, besides benefiting exporters. He said the initiative will be boosted by making goods and services produced or provided in India, competitive in the national and international markets. He added that the principle of exporting only costs of goods or services and not taxes would boost the exports.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Saturday clarified that Aadhaar will be a must for the filing of Income Tax returns or for obtaining a new PAN card from July 1. CBDT, which is the policy-making body of the IT department, issued a clarification that the Supreme Court had only given a partial relief to those without an Aadhaar enrollment ID. Under the new rule, one has to quote their Aadhaar number or enrollment ID number for the filing of income tax returns as well as for applications for PAN.

The Federation of All India Petroleum Traders has threatened to go on an indefinite strike from June 24th, in protest against the daily revision of petrol prices. The union said that the dealers would observe ‘No Purchase No Sale’ on June 16 for a day if this practice was not shelved. It added that in the event of no favourable response to drop this draconian decision, they would go on an indefinite strike from June 24.

Coal India Limited is planning to close 37 mines in financial year 2017-18, even as trade unions are getting together to oppose the move. In a regulatory filing, it said that the unviable underground mines have been envisaged to be closed in by 2018. It added that the identified surplus manpower from these mines would be redeployed in nearby mines. However, trade unions have already expressed objection to this and will observe a 3-day strike against it starting June 19.

Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba’s cloud computing wing, Alibaba Cloud, will set up two new data centres in Asia, including one in Mumbai. In an announcement, Alibaba said that together with the recently announced data centre in Malaysia, Alibaba Cloud will significantly increase its computing resources in Asia. These new centres will bring the total number of data centre locations to 17.

First Published | 11 June 2017 10:23 AM
Read News On:

India petroleum

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Business Wrap — GST to give a boost to ‘Make In India’; Aadhaar mandatory for filing IT returns, new pan card & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Jaguar Land Rover India plans to expand retail outlets in 2017-18

Entertainment

Artistes have no shelf life: ‘Bulleya’ hitmaker Amit Mishra

National

ATM guard foils robbery attempt at a bank in Budgam, J&K

Sports

CT 2017: Australia eliminated from group stage; Bangladesh in semi finals

More Videos

Sports Wrap: Portugal beat Latvia by 3 goals to nil; Jelena Ostapenko wins French Open & more

Sports Wrap — Nadal to face Wawrinka for 10th French Open title; Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United & more

Girl dies while undergoing weight loss treatment in Coimbatore

Business: Aadhaar not compulsory to file tax returns; British pound falls after UK election & more

NewsX’s exclusive ground report from Mandsaur in MP

BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee backs Anil Kumble as Indian coach

Caught on cam: Vijay Mallya’s first TV response in 3 years

Bollywood Wrap — ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ biopic; Prabhudeva to direct Salman Khan again & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.