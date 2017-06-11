Business Wrap — GST to give a boost to ‘Make In India’; Aadhaar mandatory for filing IT returns, new pan card & more

Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia, at a GST outreach program in Bhubaneswar, said that the landmark tax regime, once rolled out starting July 1, will give a boost to the ‘Make in India’ program, besides benefiting exporters. He said the initiative will be boosted by making goods and services produced or provided in India, competitive in the national and international markets. He added that the principle of exporting only costs of goods or services and not taxes would boost the exports.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Saturday clarified that Aadhaar will be a must for the filing of Income Tax returns or for obtaining a new PAN card from July 1. CBDT, which is the policy-making body of the IT department, issued a clarification that the Supreme Court had only given a partial relief to those without an Aadhaar enrollment ID. Under the new rule, one has to quote their Aadhaar number or enrollment ID number for the filing of income tax returns as well as for applications for PAN.

The Federation of All India Petroleum Traders has threatened to go on an indefinite strike from June 24th, in protest against the daily revision of petrol prices. The union said that the dealers would observe ‘No Purchase No Sale’ on June 16 for a day if this practice was not shelved. It added that in the event of no favourable response to drop this draconian decision, they would go on an indefinite strike from June 24.

Coal India Limited is planning to close 37 mines in financial year 2017-18, even as trade unions are getting together to oppose the move. In a regulatory filing, it said that the unviable underground mines have been envisaged to be closed in by 2018. It added that the identified surplus manpower from these mines would be redeployed in nearby mines. However, trade unions have already expressed objection to this and will observe a 3-day strike against it starting June 19.

Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba’s cloud computing wing, Alibaba Cloud, will set up two new data centres in Asia, including one in Mumbai. In an announcement, Alibaba said that together with the recently announced data centre in Malaysia, Alibaba Cloud will significantly increase its computing resources in Asia. These new centres will bring the total number of data centre locations to 17.