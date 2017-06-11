Sports Wrap: Portugal beat Latvia by 3 goals to nil; Jelena Ostapenko wins French Open & more

In the group B clash for the world cup, Portugal beat Latvia by 3 goals to nil. Portugal’s fifth successive win in Group B left them with 15 points from six games but still three behind leaders Switzerland who beat Faroe Islands 2-0 to maintain their 100 percent record. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, taking his tally in the World Cup qualifiers to 11, to help them claim a somewhat flattering but important 3-0 win.

Sandro Wagner scored a hat trick on his second appearance for Germany as the defending champion maintained its perfect record in World Cup qualifiers with another rout of San Marino, 7-0. Julian Draxler, opened the scoring with a curling effort inside the far post as the home side’s early pressure paid off. Wagner claimed his first international goal five minutes later, and he didn’t have to wait long before claiming his second – after fans indulged in Mexican waves.

Jelena Ostapenko produced an astonishing fightback to overpower favourite Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the French Open final on Saturday and became the first Latvian Grand Slam champion. The 20-year-old looked down and out when Halep had points for a 4-0 lead in the second set but hit back with an audacious display of power to steamroller third-seeded Romanian Halep. Ostapenko finished the contest with a flashing backhand winner to become the first unseeded player to win the title since Briton Margaret Scriven in 1933.

Kiwi Michael Venus and his American partner Ryan Harrison held their nerve to win French open men’s double final at Roland Garros that lasted more than two hours. Their 7-6 6-7 6-3 defeat of American Donald Young and Mexican Santiago Gonzalez meant Venus and Harrison needed three sets to win all six of their matches at the clay court tournament. It is a seventh tour title for Venus and his second alongside Harrison. Michael Venus has ended a Kiwi tennis Grand Slam drought that spanned 38 years after clinching men’s doubles success at the French Open in Paris.

Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist won the first of two Berlin ePrix races to hand India’s Mahindra team a maiden victory in the Formula E electric series. The win was also his first. Brazilian Lucas Di Grassi, who started on pole position, finished second for ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport with Germany’s Nick Heidfeld taking third to make it a double podium for Mahindra. Switzerland’s reigning champion Sebastien Buemi finished fifth, after starting 14th, for Renault eDams.