Punished for being a sportswoman! State-level athlete sexually harassed by goons in Bihar

A state-level woman athlete was sexually harassed by goons in her village in Bihar. As per reports the athlete was threatened of rape and was later being forced to quit sports.

The girl who comes from a poor and backward community of the state said, the goons of the village were harassing her for being an athlete and pursuing a career in sports.

The woman athlete has represented the Bihar sub-junior team in Kabaddi and Wrestling. Following the threats from the goons, she has now shifted to a training camp in rural Patna.

Reacting to her being harassed, the girl has reported the incident to the senior police officials in her state but apparently her complaints have fallen on deaf ears.