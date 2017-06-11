Bollywood Wrap – First look of ‘Paltan’ unveiled; Deepika Padukone wishes dad; & more

By NewsX Bureau
11 June 2017
- Veteran filmmaker JP Dutta, has unveiled the first look of his next war drama titled “Paltan”. The first look of the film shows silhouettes of army men treading an uneven path, with a tagline: “Brother to my right. Brother to my left. Together we stand. Together we fight.” One can also see several dog tags with names of officers inscribed on them at the top of the poster. The casting for this new venture is underway and will be announced soon. The film will begin shooting this year, and is scheduled for a summer 2018 release.
- Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar received the Bharat Gaurav Award in New York. He dedicated the honor to the Indian Armed Forces and their families. Bhandarkar who is also a recipient of the Padma Shri, has made a name for himself with movies like ‘Traffic Signal’, ‘Chandni Bar’, ‘Fashion’ and ‘Page 3’ which are not just entertaining but also socially relevant. The director’s next film is going to be ‘Indu Sarkar’ and is set in the 1970s Emergency era. The films starcast includes Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Anupam Kher.
- “Phullu” director Abhishek Saxena has organised a special screening of his film for Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia along with some ministers of the cabinet on June 12. The movie has been given an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board, and Abhishek feels it is affecting the films reach to the mass audience. The makers are hoping that the screening can help get the film a ‘U/A’ certificate. The filmmaker has also planned some special screenings in small towns to create awareness about the use of sanitary napkins. Phullu” is hitting the theatres on June 16.
- The Information and Broadcasting Ministry denied permission to showcase the three short films on Phd scholar Rohith Vemula, Kashmir and JNU protests. The films which were denied permission include ‘The Unbearable Being of Lightness’, on Dalit research scholar Rohith Vemula, ‘March March March’, on the 2016 campus protests at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, and ‘In The Shade of Fallen Chinar’, on the lives of a group of young Kashmiri student artists. The festival is to be inaugurated on 16 june.. by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
- Deepika Padukone shared an adorable throwback picture with her father Prakash Padukone on instagram to wish the former badminton player on his birthday. The captioned said , “Happy Birthday Pappa…I Love You!”. In the photograph she is seen as a toddler posing for the camera along with her young dad. The picture scored around 50 thousand likes within an hour of sharing. The father daughter duo has also been featured in several ads. They have been seen sharing a special bond on several occasions.
11 June 2017
Bollywood Wrap – First look of 'Paltan' unveiled; Deepika Padukone wishes dad; & more
