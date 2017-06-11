Hollywood Wrap – DiCaprio teams up with Mexican Prez; Kristen-Taylor reunite after 5 years; & more

By NewsX Bureau
11 June 2017
- Leonardo DiCaprio, has joined hands with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to protect marine ecosystems in the upper Gulf of California. Pena Nieto signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Oscar-winning actor’s foundation to save the rare species of porpoise from imminent extinction. The MoU also sets out specific objectives to eliminate illegal fishing. The actor said that this action is a critical step towards ensuring that the Gulf of California continues to be both vibrant and productive, especially for species like the critically endangered Vaquita.
- Actress Kristen Stewart reunited with her ‘Twilight’ co-star Taylor Launter five years after filming the final installment of their popular romance fantasy movie franchise. The 27-year-old actress was seen posing with Launter at Moschino Resort Collection after-party, held on the rooftop of Hollywood’s Roosevelt Hotel. Lautner who wore black pants and multiple-colored short-sleeved button-up shirt smiled as he wrapped his arm around his actress friend. Stewart was carrying a casual look in white tee and an army green jacket, while Launter wore black pants and multiple-colored short-sleeved button-up shirt.
- Actor Tom Hardy is reportedly being approached by director Guy Ritchie for the role of Jafar in the live-action remake of ‘Aladdin’. The 39-year-old actor could be part of the project after the project’s reached out to him. Guy is a huge fan of Tom’s work and securing him would be a major coup. There have been conversations and, although nothing is set in stone and things are subject to change. There are chances that Ritchie may secure the ‘Mad Max’ star, but he may be forced to come up with a back-up plan as Hardy’s schedule might not allow it. Meanwhile, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall is in talks to play Princess Jasmine.
- Actress Renee Zellweger is all set to reprise her role as Bridget Jones, just one year after the release of the franchise’s third movie. While attending the Greenwich International Film Festival in Connecticut, the 48-year-old actress said that she would love to play the iconic character one more time. Zellweger has played the spunky and charmingly imperfect Brit in ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’, ‘Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason’ and ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’. Since completing the third film for the series, Zellweger has been busy working behind the camera.
- Emmy nominated actress, Glenne Headly has died at the age of 62. The actress was currently part of the Hulu series ‘Future Man’. She was starring alongside Josh Hutcherson, Ed Begley Jr., Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson in the comedy. Throughout her career, Headly starred in feature films such as ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,’ in 1988, and ‘Sgt. Bilko,’ in 1996 – both alongside Steve Martin, as well as in 1990’s ‘ Dick Tracy’ with Warren Beatty and in 1995’s ‘Mr. Holland’s Opus’ with Richard Dreyfus.
11 June 2017
Hollywood Wrap – DiCaprio teams up with Mexican Prez; Kristen-Taylor reunite after 5 years; & more
