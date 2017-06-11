Tech and You – NASA prepares for Mars journey; EA unveils ‘Need For Speed: Payback’; & more

By NewsX Bureau
11 June 2017
- A team of 22 persons including a university professor is set for a deep sea expedition by NASA to test simulated spacewalks, time delays in space communication and the effect of high-fat, low-carb diet on astronauts who will be part of future space missions, including to Mars. The crew will splash down to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean on June 18 where they will spend 10 days. Living and working at the bottom of the ocean mimics the microgravity environment astronauts experience in space.
- Researchers from the University of Washington and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have discovered a two-dimensional magnetized material for the first time. The material known as chromium triiodide (CrI3) is highly magnetic even when it’s in a 2D configuration. the scientist say that this opens a world of potential applications, as magnetic materials form the basis of technologies that play important roles in today modern time.
- Ahead of its full reveal of Project Scorpio, Microsoft has discounted the Xbox One S by $50. Consumers can now buy the updated version of Microsoft’s eighth generation video game console for $299 before tax. First revealed at E3 2016, the Xbox One S improves upon the Xbox One by adopting a more compact design and adding support for 4K and HDR video output.
- Electronic Arts has unveiled a new trailer for Need For Speed: Payback at their E3 conference. The three characters in the game are named Tyler, Jess and Mac. After making a Need for Speed movie, EA has taken a more cinematic storytelling approach to its game. The racing game with good story mode makes it great for a single-player experience. The trailer also demonstrated the Relic system, where classic cars are revitalized and modernized in-game.
- Google which until now used to prompt users to confirm whether they were robots is now rolling out a new API that will radically simplify the ‘reCAPTCHA’ experience. Google’s reCAPTCHA is a free service that protects website from spam and abuse. The company is also bringing its bot-fighting programme to Android and the mobile version will launch with “Invisible reCAPTCHA”.
11 June 2017
Tech and You – NASA prepares for Mars journey; EA unveils 'Need For Speed: Payback'; & more
