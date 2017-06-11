Trend India: After Priyanka Chopra, it’s Raveena Tandon’s turn

Recently, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was trolled on social media for dressing ‘inappropriately’ while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin.

She joined her Bollywood colleagues, Deepika Padukone and Fatima Sana Sheikh, in being the target of social media trolls for wearing supposedly inappropriate dresses.

But why did Raveena Tandon get trolled for wearing the very-Indian and non-revealing saree?

Recently, Raveena tweeted her photo in a saree and asked sarcastically if she was going to be called a Hindutva icon for wearing it. This predictably did not go down well with some people many of whom accused her of being pro-BJP.

Sensing the outrage, the actress posted a clarification on Twitter, saying that her tweet was not to communalise the saree but to draw attention to how supporting anything Indian these days immediately labels people as being a Right wing fanatic. She also called the saree a beautiful, elegant attire.

Can anyone end this madness?

This story is trending on Google Trends.