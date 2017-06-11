LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Trend India: After Priyanka Chopra, it’s Raveena Tandon’s turn

Trend India: After Priyanka Chopra, it’s Raveena Tandon’s turn

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 11 June 2017 7:37 PM

Recently, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was trolled on social media for dressing ‘inappropriately’ while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin.

She joined her Bollywood colleagues, Deepika Padukone and Fatima Sana Sheikh, in being the target of social media trolls for wearing supposedly inappropriate dresses.

But why did Raveena Tandon get trolled for wearing the very-Indian and non-revealing saree?

Recently, Raveena tweeted her photo in a saree and asked sarcastically if she was going to be called a Hindutva icon for wearing it. This predictably did not go down well with some people many of whom accused her of being pro-BJP.

Sensing the outrage, the actress posted a clarification on Twitter, saying that her tweet was not to communalise the saree but to draw attention to how supporting anything Indian these days immediately labels people as being a Right wing fanatic. She also called the saree a beautiful, elegant attire.

Can anyone end this madness?

This story is trending on Google Trends.

First Published | 11 June 2017 7:37 PM
Read News On:

pro-BJP

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Trend India: After Priyanka Chopra, it’s Raveena Tandon’s turn

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

GST reduced for 66 items; movie tickets below Rs 100 at 18%

Entertainment

Kerala film fest director criticises I&B ministry for imposing ‘cultural emergency’

National

Pakistan violates ceasefire on both international border and LoC

Sports

ISL set to announce new football teams

More Videos

Mega Bengaluru Roundtable: NewsX highlights the sorry state of National War Memorial

Tech and You – NASA prepares for Mars journey; EA unveils ‘Need For Speed: Payback’; & more

Hollywood Wrap – DiCaprio teams up with Mexican Prez; Kristen-Taylor reunite after 5 years; & more

Bollywood Wrap – First look of ‘Paltan’ unveiled; Deepika Padukone wishes dad; & more

Punished for being a sportswoman! State-level athlete sexually harassed by goons in Bihar

Business Wrap — GST to give a boost to ‘Make In India’; Aadhaar mandatory for filing IT returns, new pan card & more

Sports Wrap: Portugal beat Latvia by 3 goals to nil; Jelena Ostapenko wins French Open & more

Sports Wrap — Nadal to face Wawrinka for 10th French Open title; Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.