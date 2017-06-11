LIVE TV
Mega Bengaluru Roundtable: NewsX highlights the sorry state of National War Memorial

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 11 June 2017 7:34 PM

Newsx stands up for our valiant Indian soldiers – they give us duty and blood but still gets embroiled in politics. Adding insult to their injury is the apathetic state of Karnataka’s War Memorial in Bengaluru.

Karnataka’s War Memorial, which was built and meant to honour our brave soldiers, has been left to rot now. Though the foundation stone was laid way back in the year 2009, a long duration of 8 years on the project is yet to see the light of day.

NewsX with its relentless reporting highlights the sorry state of the national War Memorial in Bengaluru that was meant to honour India’s braves.

First Published | 11 June 2017 7:34 PM
