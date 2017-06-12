LIVE TV
  Darjeeling boils: GJM advices tourists to leave Darjeeling before bandh

Darjeeling boils: GJM advices tourists to leave Darjeeling before bandh

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 12 June 2017 10:16 AM

Darjeeling is on the edge with the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) gearing up for a month long ‘bandh’ in the region.

The GJM has called for total non-cooperation with the West Bengal government after Mamata Banerjee’s statement of no compromise with those who use bombs and stones. The GJM has asked tourists to leave Darjeeling before the
protests.

After the GJM’s central committee meeting chaired by its President Bimal Gurung on Saturday, the party leaders threw a virtual challenge to the Mamata Banerjee-led state government to press for a separate state of
Gorkhaland.

The GJM’s protest started with the opposition to Bengali imposition in schools but the Gorkha group then escalated its demand for a separate state.

First Published | 12 June 2017 10:09 AM
Roshan Giri

West Bengal Published

Darjeeling boils: GJM advices tourists to leave Darjeeling before bandh

