Business Wrap: GST Council revises rates of 66 items; Maruti Suzuki overtakes Mahindra & Mahindra; & more

The goods and services tax (GST) is inching towards a 1 July rollout with the GST Council cutting the rate on household goods and other essential items. The council has raised the threshold for the scheme that requires lesser compliance and has approved another key set of rules relating to audit and accounts. The council revised rates on 66 items such as insulin, cashew nuts, school bags, stationery, cutlery, agarbattis and cinema tickets, following representations from the industry.

The government along with Banks Board Bureau will soon commence the selection process for the next chairman of the State Bank of India. The current chairman, Arundhati Bhattacharya’s term ends in October. Acoording to the officials the government intends to start the process early so that there is a smooth transition and the bank does not remain headless for a

long period. All four managing directors of the bank Rajnish Kumar, B Sriram, PK Gupta and Dinesh Kumar Khara are in the running to succeed Bhattacharya. Gupta and Khara have longer tenures left and so have a stronger case. Kumar and Sriram are set to retire in 2018.

An association of petrol pump dealers has asked state oil companies to defer their plan to daily revise prices and diesel from June 16 as the filling stations are not prepared for it. Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum plan to switch to daily price revision. Currently they are practicing fortnight review to align rates with international rates and account for exchange rate fluctuation.

Maruti Suzuki is planning to expand its size and scope in market after it became India’s largest utility vehicle maker in the month of May 2017. The company has overtaken Mahindra & Mahindra. With the addition of fresh capacity, Maruti Suzuki registered a growth of 45% in utility vehicle volumes, whereas M&M registered a decline of 6%. The MD of Maruti Suzuki has said that the company would aim for the leadership position in the compact SUV space.

After the gradual increase in highway construction in the initial 2 years of the Narendra Modi government, it has entered a higher growth trajectory in recent months. The pace of building highways has accelerated to 30 Km/day mark in May 2017. Several projects have reached the construction phase now and are being monitored by the ministry of road transport and highways and NHAI.