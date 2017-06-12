In Your World: May seeks deal with N. Irish DUP; Melania joins Trump at White House; & more

Under-pressure British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday said that her new cabinet “will get on with the job of government following her party’s failure to gain a majority in the country’s General Election on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in London after appointing ministers to her government, May vowed to deliver successful Brexit negotiations and said that her government would work for everyone. She is seeking a deal with Northern Irish DUP to prop up her party’s minority administration.

US First Lady Melania Trump has joined her husband, President Donald Trump, in the White House after spending the first 5 months of his presidency in New York. The 47-year-old former model moved into the White House along with 11-year-old son Barron who had been living with his mother in New York until he finished the school year. While they have been staying apart, the First Couple have appeared together on numerous occasions to attend formal events.

New French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has declared victory for new President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist La Republique en Marche party. Projections show the party and its allies winning up to 445 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly. The Prime Minister pledged to move ahead quickly with bold reforms to French worker protections and security policy. He added that the voters had sent a message that they want to see a parliament with a new face.

Thousands across the US territory of Puerto Rico headed to the polls this Sunday to vote on a nonbinding referendum that would decide the island’s fate in terms of it becoming the 51st US state, remaining a US-territory or

it becoming an independent island nation. Nearly half a million votes were cast for statehood, more than 7,600 for free association/independence and nearly 6,700 for the current status, according to preliminary results.

3 weeks after a new alliance of Islamic militants tried to seize the town of Marawi in the Philippean province of Lanao del Sur, officials have revealed that the attack and subsequent retaliation by security forces have forced

most of its 2,00,000 inhabitants to flee and has killed over 200 people. The military says that the dead include at least 138 militants, 58 government troops and 29 civilians. The military also said that 40 foreign fighters

have participated in the fighting, including Malaysians and Indonesians.