Nawaz cries coup: Nawaj Sharif summoned by JIT over Panama leaks case

The judicial investigation team (JIT) constituted by the Pakistan Supreme Court to investigate the allegations levelled against Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama leaks case have issued summons to Nawaz

Sharif.

The Pak PM has been asked to appear before the JIT on the 15th of June. The JIT is investigating the case of financial dealings and the wealth acquired by Nawaz Sharif’s family after the sensational Panama case leaks, which

exposed the financial dealings of several high profile leaders across the world.

In his defence Nawaz Sharif has claimed that the Panama leaks case against him has no merit and that the JIT probe is nothing more than a conspiracy to remove him from the post of Prime Minister. The Pakistani PM has reiterated

that the wealth acquired by his family was through legal financial dealings.Sharif is the first sitting premier to appear before JIT on graft charges.