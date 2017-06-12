LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Nawaz cries coup: Nawaj Sharif summoned by JIT over Panama leaks case

Nawaz cries coup: Nawaj Sharif summoned by JIT over Panama leaks case

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 12 June 2017 12:50 PM

The judicial investigation team (JIT) constituted by the Pakistan Supreme Court to investigate the allegations levelled against Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama leaks case have issued summons to Nawaz
Sharif.

The Pak PM has been asked to appear before the JIT on the 15th of June. The JIT is investigating the case of financial dealings and the wealth acquired by Nawaz Sharif’s family after the sensational Panama case leaks, which
exposed the financial dealings of several high profile leaders across the world.

In his defence Nawaz Sharif has claimed that the Panama leaks case against him has no merit and that the JIT probe is nothing more than a conspiracy to remove him from the post of Prime Minister. The Pakistani PM has reiterated
that the wealth acquired by his family was through legal financial dealings.Sharif is the first sitting premier to appear before JIT on graft charges.

First Published | 12 June 2017 12:50 PM
Read News On:

financial dealings

judicial investigation team

Panama leaks case

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Nawaz cries coup: Nawaj Sharif summoned by JIT over Panama leaks case

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

French firm Alstom to make 800 ‘super high-power’ locomotives in India

Entertainment

Would love to see Deepika Padukone as PV Sindhu in my film, says Sonu Sood

National

Presidential election: Opposition parties to meet on June 14

Sports

Champions Trophy 2017: Soft dismissals cost us the match, says AB de Villiers

More Videos

Darjeeling boils: GJM advices tourists to leave Darjeeling before bandh

Trend India: After Priyanka Chopra, it’s Raveena Tandon’s turn

Mega Bengaluru Roundtable: NewsX highlights the sorry state of National War Memorial

Tech and You – NASA prepares for Mars journey; EA unveils ‘Need For Speed: Payback’; & more

Hollywood Wrap – DiCaprio teams up with Mexican Prez; Kristen-Taylor reunite after 5 years; & more

Bollywood Wrap – First look of ‘Paltan’ unveiled; Deepika Padukone wishes dad; & more

Punished for being a sportswoman! State-level athlete sexually harassed by goons in Bihar

Business Wrap — GST to give a boost to ‘Make In India’; Aadhaar mandatory for filing IT returns, new pan card & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.