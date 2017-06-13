Socially Online: WeChat China launches ‘mini programmes’; new section in Flickr; & more

By NEWSX BUREAU
Updated:
13 June 2017
8:52 AM
- China’s popular instant messaging app WeChat has launched a new feature that warns users if a news item circulating on its accounts is false. The feature will notify users if a piece of news that they have received is deemed fake by Chinese censors, police or official media outlets. It is one of WeChat’s “mini programmes” launched this year that function only within its platform. Users will also be notified if a news item they send to their friends is later found to be false.
- Google has joined Phillipines for the eighth time in its celebration of Philippine Independence Day. This year’s Google doodle features a group of people gathering for a traditional flag-raising ceremony. Google said it is portraying the ceremonies held daily in schools and weekly in government institutions. This is accompanied by the Philippine national anthem. Google said that, the flag of the Philippines is a symbol of national pride, especially today as the country celebrates the anniversary of its sovereignty.
- Flickr has announced that it is unveiling a new “showcase” section to profiles. Photographers can feature specific photos in a large grid when users click on their information. Other changes that were announced at the same time were options to display publicly most popular photos, with the ability to sort by most favorite, most commented, most viewed, and what Flickr determines is most interesting. The new format should be available in the next week for all users
- Mike Knapp the co-founder of booming online shoe business Shoes of Prey has quietly launched a new form of social media app Mottle. The app is aimed at solving the problems of increasing loneliness and real human connection THAT Mike believes have accompanied the rise of technology. Mottle provideS a way for people to reach out and talk to a stranger via phone. Once a conversation is over, both users rate the other to ensure Mottle is not used in an abusive way.
- Synchron has launched an app to help advisers manage event networking with a focus on rating event content and social media communication. Synchron said that the new event app enables advisers to view and register for events, scan attendance details, rate content, communicate via social media and more. Plus, it automatically registers CPD points based on attendee data entered.
