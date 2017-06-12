Bollywood Wrap — SRK talks about working with Anushka; Trailer of ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ out; & more

By NewsX Bureau
12 June 2017
- The official trailer of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been finally unveiled. The film has a powerful social message which reflects how Indians pray to THE goddess but won’t respect a woman. The trailer opens on Akshay, who plays Keshav and the only thing he dreams of is getting married until he meets Jaya played by Bhumi. All’s well in their lives until Jaya is told she must defecate in the open, resulting in a fight between them. Going against all odds, Keshav and Jaya attempt to bring a change in their family’s thought and take on a political battle over open defecation and sanitation.
- Shah Rukh Khan has recently revealed the title of his much-awaited movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, opposite Anushka Sharma. This is the third time the duo is pairing opposite each other, after ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. Khan talks about working with Anushka as a co-star and says that he has a strange relationship with her. It is hard to miss their lovely chemistry from the movie’s first look and their fans can’t wait for the trailer to be out. While writing for the cast of the film, director Imtiaz Ali was clear that he wanted SRK-Anushka Jodi in it. Produced by Gauri Khan, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ will hit the theaters on 4th August.
- Despite being much talked about, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon film Raabta failed to register any growth on the second day of its release. Sushant said he is not afraid of a film’s failure but he is aware that it has repercussions. The film’s Friday collection has also been less than expected and it got poor reviews from the critics. The film has so far amassed Rs 15.93 crore, failing to pick up momentum during the first weekend. Raabta is made on a budget of Rs. 55 crore and is is directed by Dinesh Vijan. The film released along with Behen Hogi Teri and Hollywood film The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise.
- The Nitesh Tiwari directed film Dangal which featured Aamir Khan playing a role based on the real life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat has been on a record setting spree. After establishing new benchmarks within the domestic market the film that released in China a few weeks ago has been doing the same there as well. The film has blown past the Rs 1,900 crore mark and is set to cross the 2,000 crore mark in the worldwide box office. With this Dangal has now become the first Indian film to achieve this benchmark at the global box office. Only four Indian films are allowed to screen in China and Bahubali 2 will also release in the country soon.
- A teenager girl from Raipur, who ran away from home to meet actor Varun Dhawan, finally had her wish come true. The girl named Aditi Surana was spotted loitering at Kanjurmarg station when the cops found her after a big search operation. To fulfill the teen’s wish, the cops arranged for a meeting with Varun, who was as flattered as distressed to learn of her drastic step. The actor spent an hour explaining to her the enormity of what she had done. The girl, on the other hand, was thrilled to meet him. The young fan was sent back to Raipur that very evening.
12 June 2017
Bollywood Wrap — SRK talks about working with Anushka; Trailer of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' out; & more
